A Chinese social media influencer sold approximately $ 1 million worth of Endymed's home use products within minutes

CAESAREA, Israel, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Endymed (TASE: ENDY), through its subsidiary Endymed Medical Ltd, develops, manufactures and sells medical-aesthetic devices, announces a successful online marketing broadcast in China, in which the company's home use device, NEWA, was sold for approximately $ 1 million.

The company's home use products, NEWA, distributor in China and Hong Kong, a company controlled by OHMK Medical Technology, the company's main shareholder, announced that it has entered into a cooperation agreement with a social media influencer in China, Li Jiaqi, for the sale of the company's home use products. Following the engagement, during a few minutes of online broadcast of the company's home use products, about US $ 1 million worth of the company's home use products were sold over TMALL (Alibaba's online platform) in China, and the company's home use device - NEWA was ranked first in sales at the relevant category on the above sales day.

The distributor of the home use products in China has informed the company that it intends, as far as possible, to continue the cooperation with the influencer in China.

About Endymed:

Endymed, through its subsidiary Endymed Medical Ltd, develops, manufactures and sells medical-aesthetic devices based on a unique radio frequency technology (RF) the company has developed.

The devices intended for rejuvenating and firming the skin of the face and body, for body shaping, treating scarring of the skin after acne and treating cellulite, all in a non-invasive or minimally invasive manner.

The first product line addresses the professional medical market - doctors and medical clinics for aesthetics and aesthetic therapists, who use the company's products to treat their clients. The second product line is designed for the consumer market. The company was able to minimize and adapt its unique technology and apply it in a home device sold for home use, whose main purpose is collagen production and consequently reduction of wrinkles and rejuvenation of the facial skin.

