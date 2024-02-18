A Chinese Weifang girl makes the world hear the "voice of China"

WEIFANG, China, Feb. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from the Shandong office of Hong Kong Business Daily. Recently, the story of a Chinese girl playing the erhu and spreading traditional Chinese culture on the streets of Milan, Italy during her spare time has been reported by the media. This girl is currently pursuing a master's degree in architecture at Politecnico di Milano. She has been trying street performances since April 2023. Every time she performs with a Chinese style, she attracts many people to stop and watch, building a bridge of communication between China and Italy through music. She is Zheng Xiaohui from various cities in Weifang.

Zheng Xiaohui graduated from Xi'an Jiaotong University with a bachelor's degree and went to Milan, Italy to study abroad in 2021. Zheng Xiaohui said that when she was studying in Xi'an, she had always wanted to try street performances, but it never came true. After arriving in Milan, Zheng Xiaohui saw some exciting performances by street artists and found that the street art culture here is very popular and popular among the people. "Especially when I saw a violin artist performing on a square in Rome online, the audience formed a large circle and danced gracefully to the music, which made me feel the charm of street art," Zheng Xiaohui said.

In 2023, Zheng Xiaohui successfully applied for a performance spot by the Milan Canal, officially starting her street performance. At that time, it happened to be Milan Design Week, and there were many tourists. Zheng Xiaohui used a small sound system, which was not very loud and still attracted many people to stop and watch. Even passersby came to experience playing the erhu, which was a very interesting experience for Zheng Xiaohui.

With more and more people seeing Zheng Xiaohui's performance, she has more opportunities to showcase traditional Chinese culture. For example, musicians from the Paris Opera House invited her to perform with cellists at the Chinese Cultural Center in Paris. Zheng Xiaohui also appeared at the 2023 Milan Fashion Week with her erhu, and her performance videos have also appeared on social media platforms in multiple countries.

"I am very happy that China's erhu has shown its unique charm on the international stage," Zheng Xiaohui said. She hopes to meet more friends who love Chinese folk music and traditional Chinese culture through her performance.

