A Choom Investment Holding Receives Two Production and Processing Licenses from Health Canada

VANCOUVER, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Choom™ (CSE: CHOO;OTCQB: CHOOF), an emerging adult use cannabis company that has secured one of the largest national retail networks in Canada, is pleased to announce that Sitka Weedworks (formerly Specialty Medijuana Products Inc.), of which Choom is 9.8% equity stakeholder, has received two production and processing licenses from Health Canada. These licenses allow for the production and sale of a wide range of cannabis products, including dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, capsules, edibles, vaporizer pens, and more. Sitka Weedworks is currently producing 2,200 plants in its production facilities, with plans to lease additional cultivation spaces to 53 cannabis micro-cultivators. This micro-cultivator platform will be among the first in Canada to deliver small-batch craft cannabis to the legal market.

Additionally, Choom is pleased to acknowledge a proposed change in British Columbia's regulatory system concerning the direct sale of cannabis products by licensed producers ("Farm-Gate Sales"). Comments made by B.C. Solicitor General Mike Farnsworth have set the stage for the approval of Farm-Gate Sales in British Columbia, though the expected timeline of these changes is not defined.

Choom™ is an emerging adult use cannabis company whose mission is to establish one of the largest retail networks in Canada. The Choom brand is inspired by Hawaii's "Choom Gang"—a group of buddies in Honolulu during the 1970's who loved to smoke weed—or as the locals called it, "Choom". Evoking the spirit of the original Choom Gang, our brand caters to the Canadian adult use market with the ethos of 'cultivating good times'. Choom™ is focused on delivering an elevated customer experience through our curated retail environments, offering a diversity of brands for Canadians across a national retail network.

"Corey Gillon"

President

