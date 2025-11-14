A Christmas Launch to Remember: Glam Steals Brings the World's Luxury Brands Together

VICTORIA, Australia, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the festive season, a powerful new force in global luxury retail has arrived. GlamSteals.com, founded by Australian entrepreneur Sasha Ahuja, officially makes its worldwide debut — uniting more than 150 of the world's most coveted luxury brands on a digital platform created exclusively for women. Launching during fashion's most glamorous moment of the year, Glam Steals introduces a new era of luxury: one defined by authenticity, elegance, accessibility, and modern femininity.

"We wanted Glam Steals to launch at a time that naturally celebrates beauty, joy, and connection — and Christmas is exactly that," says Founder and Managing Director Sasha Ahuja. "This isn't just a launch; it's a celebration of global fashion, female empowerment, and timeless style."

The Festive Spirit of Fashion

Glam Steals honors every woman's individuality through a curated selection of luxury pieces designed for both memorable occasions and elevated everyday wear. From dazzling evening gowns to refined essentials, the platform transforms the festive season into an opportunity for women to embrace self-expression and personal luxury.

"Every woman deserves to feel extraordinary – especially during the holidays," Ahuja shares. "Whether she's dressing for a gala, searching for the perfect gift, or simply celebrating herself, Glam Steals offers pieces that inspire confidence and joy."

Luxury Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle — Designed for Today's Woman

Modern women embody multiple identities — leaders, creators, visionaries, nurturers — and Glam Steals reflects this diversity through its thoughtful brand curation. The platform brings together world-renowned names, including Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, Prada, Balmain, Zimmermann, and more. By combining luxury fashion, beauty, fragrance, and lifestyle products, Glam Steals creates an immersive ecosystem where global craftsmanship and emotional connection coexist.

Every product is selected not only for its aesthetic appeal but also for its quality, resonance, and ability to help women express their individuality with confidence.

A Celebration of Modern Femininity

To mark its global debut, Glam Steals launches its first editorial campaign, "From Glam, With Love" — a cinematic tribute to women who define luxury in their own way. Through elegant visuals and curated edits, the campaign captures the joy, sentiment, and warmth of the festive season.

"For us, Christmas isn't about trends — it's about emotion," Ahuja explains. "Our campaign was created to feel heartfelt and timeless, celebrating women through stories of artistry, confidence, and grace."

The Glam Steals Experience

The platform delivers a seamless and intuitive digital shopping experience. Elegant design, thoughtful navigation, and high-quality visuals guide customers through an extensive selection of ready-to-wear, accessories, jewelry, footwear, and beauty. All products are sourced from authorized distributors and trusted global partners, ensuring authenticity and premium assurance.

A Festive Shopping Experience Like No Other

To celebrate its launch, Glam Steals unveils its Luxury Gifting Edit, a curated Christmas selection featuring timeless and meaningful pieces — from silk couture and fine jewellery to fragrances and handcrafted bags.

"We wanted to revive the magic of gifting — discovering something beautiful and purposeful," Ahuja says.

About Glam Steals

Founder: Sasha Ahuja

Headquarters: Melbourne, Victoria

Industry: Luxury Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle

Phone: +61433287228

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.glamsteals.com

