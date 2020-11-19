A Christmas Song Brings the Legend of the Christmas Pickle to Life

CLEVELAND, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- You've heard of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman. But, have you heard of Pennie, the Christmas Pickle?

Pennie, the Christmas Pickle is a song about a cucumber that becomes the famous Christmas Pickle. "There is an old tradition of hiding a pickle ornament in the tree," explains Tony Marini, the creator of Pennie Pickle. "Come Christmas morning, the person that finds the pickle gets an extra gift and good luck throughout the year. The goal is to look at the beauty of the tree on Christmas morning and not what's under the tree."

The song follows Pennie Pickle on her journey as Santa picks her to become the Christmas Pickle. The song was composed by Michael Hartigan, with lyrics by Tony Marini. The lead singer is Casey McDonough and features Sweet Pepprika from Chicago.

The song is reminiscent of classic Christmas songs and is destined to become a Christmas classic. Ask your favorite radio station to play the song!

The song can be downloaded or streamed on your favorite music site, and YouTube.

A free PDF of the song sheet is available by sending an email to: [email protected].

For more information on Pennie Pickle, visit her website at: PenniePickle.com. Follow Pennie Pickle on Facebook.

