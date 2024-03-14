A CLASS ACTION HAS BEEN AUTHORIZED ON BEHALF OF ALL PERSONS IN CANADA WHO WERE PRESCRIBED AND USED REXULTI® FROM FEBRUARY 2017

TORONTO, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Rochon Genova LLP announces that a national class action has been authorized by the Superior Court of Québec on behalf of all persons in Canada who were prescribed and used the prescription antipsychotic drug REXULTI® during the Class Period, starting from February 16, 2017, and who developed one or more of the following Compulsive Behaviours and Impulse Control Disorders: compulsive gambling, hypersexuality, binge eating, compulsive shopping and/or spending. REXULTI® is an atypical antipsychotic medication prescribed for schizophrenia and as adjunct treatment for major depressive disorder.

The Plaintiffs alleged that REXULTI® causes Compulsive Behaviours and Impulse Control Disorders, including compulsive gambling, hypersexuality, compulsive shopping, and binge eating, and that the Defendants, Otsuka Canada Pharmaceutical Inc. and Lundbeck Canada Inc., failed to warn the Class Members and their physicians of this risk. They allege that the Defendants failed to conduct adequate research and testing in relation to those side effects and conspired to conceal the risks of these harmful side effects from the Class Members. It is also alleged that the Defendants' failures and acts caused the Class Members harm.

The action seeks, among other things, damages for both personal injuries and financial loss as well as damages allegedly suffered by family members of individuals taking REXULTI®.

The Defendants deny these allegations, and the Superior Court has not yet ruled on the merits of the class action. However, if you were prescribed and used REXULTI® during the Class Period, starting from February 16, 2017, and developed one or more of the Compulsive Behaviours and Impulse Control Disorders described above, your rights are affected by this action. If you wish to remain in the action, you do not need to take any further action. If you wish to exclude yourself from the action, you must deliver a signed Opt Out Form by May 15, 2024 by courier, registered or certified mail, to Clerk of the Superior Court of Québec, Montreal Courthouse, 1, Notre-Dame Street East, Room 1.120, Montreal (Quebec) H2Y 1B6, Court file no. 500-06-000948-188.

To learn more about your rights, contact Class Counsel or visit their website at: https://www.rochongenova.com/current-class-action-cases/rexulti/

The publication of this notice was authorized by the Superior Court of Québec

