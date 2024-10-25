A class action settlement has been reached with Henry Schein, Inc. about a data breach that impacted personal information

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Kroll Settlement Administration regarding a data breach class action settlement involving Henry Schein, Inc.

What is the litigation about?

The litigation is Lucisbel Cruz-Bermudez and Helmut Becker v. Henry Schein, Inc., Case No. 2:24-cv-00387-BCM, in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. It involves a data breach that Henry Schein, Inc. experienced in September 2023 that impacted certain company systems and that affected certain personal information. Individuals included in the class action settlement as class members are those whose personal information was compromised in the data breach.

What is the class action settlement compensation and terms?

Class members who file an approved claim will receive a cash fund payment (estimated to be $50) and may receive reimbursement for out-of-pocket losses of up to $4,000 from the settlement fund of $2,900,000.00.

What are class members' rights and options?

Submit a Claim Form. To qualify for settlement compensation, class members must timely mail a short claim form (for a cash fund payment), or full-length claim form (for a cash fund payment and out-of-pocket losses), or timely complete and submit a claim form online at www.henryscheinsettlement.com. Claim forms must be postmarked or submitted online no later than the claims deadline of January 14, 2025 .





To qualify for settlement compensation, class members must timely mail a short claim form (for a cash fund payment), or full-length claim form (for a cash fund payment and out-of-pocket losses), or timely complete and submit a claim form online at Claim forms must be . Opt-Out. Class members may exclude themselves from the class and settlement and retain the ability to sue Henry Schein on their own by mailing to the settlement administrator a request to opt-out of the settlement. The request must be postmarked no later than December 16, 2024 . Class members who do not exclude themselves will be part of the class and bound by the settlement and give up the right to sue regarding the released claims.





Class members may exclude themselves from the class and settlement and retain the ability to sue on their own by mailing to the settlement administrator a request to opt-out of the settlement. The request must be . Class members who do not exclude themselves will be part of the class and bound by the settlement and give up the right to sue regarding the released claims. Object. Class members who do not exclude themselves from the class have the right to object to the settlement. Written objections must be signed and submitted by mail to the settlement administrator, postmarked no later than December 16, 2024 . Class members may also appear at the final approval hearing. Further instructions about opting out and objecting can be found on the long form notice and in the settlement agreement located on the www.henryscheinsettlement.com.





Class members who do not exclude themselves from the class have the right to object to the settlement. Written objections must be signed and submitted by mail to the settlement administrator, postmarked . Class members may also appear at the final approval hearing. Further instructions about opting out and objecting can be found on the long form notice and in the settlement agreement located on the Do Nothing. Class members who do nothing will not receive a cash fund payment or out-of-pocket losses reimbursement from the settlement but will be a member of the class bound by the settlement and will lose the right to sue regarding the released claims. They will be bound by the Court's decision because this is a conditionally certified class action.





Class members who do nothing will not receive a cash fund payment or out-of-pocket losses reimbursement from the settlement but will be a member of the class bound by the settlement and will lose the right to sue regarding the released claims. They will be bound by the Court's decision because this is a conditionally certified class action. Attend the Final Approval Hearing. The Court will hold a final approval hearing virtually at 10:30 AM on February 14, 2025 to determine if the settlement is fair, reasonable, and adequate. All persons who timely object to the settlement may appear at the final approval hearing.

Who are the attorneys for the Class Representatives and the proposed Class?

The Court appointed Gary M. Klinger of Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, PLLC, and Raina Borrelli of Strauss Borrelli, PLLC to represent the class. Class members who want to be represented by their own lawyer may hire one at their own expense.

Do class members have any obligation to pay attorneys' fees or expenses?

No. The attorneys' fees and litigation expenses will be paid exclusively from the settlement fund as awarded and approved by the Court. The requested fee and expense award will be $966,666.67 plus reasonable expenses incurred. The fee and expense application by class counsel will be posted on the settlement website after it is filed with the Court.

What is the amount of the Class Representatives' Service Awards?

The class representatives (Lucisbel Cruz-Bermudez, Helmut Becker, and Randi Grifka) will seek service awards of up to $5,000 each for their time, effort and service to the class in this matter.

This notice is a summary of the proposed settlement. Additional information about the settlement can be found on www.henryscheinsettlement.com.

SOURCE Kroll Settlement Administration