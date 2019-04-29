A Clean Start for Pure Taste For a Better Cup of Coffee or Tea

Limescale buildup can lengthen your brew time and make your espresso, coffee or tea taste bitter. It's easy to clean and descale your machine with Capresso Cleaning Solution , and this also helps prevent buildup of limescale and minerals inside the brewing system. Pre-measured packets make the process faster. They can be used every two or three months, depending on local water hardness, or whenever a machine is taking longer than normal to brew.

Show your coffee grinder some love with Capresso Clean Grind, made from natural ingredients. Coffee residue and oil buildup can decrease your grinder's performance, and creating a poor tasting brew. Just grind the product in your conical burr grinder, disk burr grinder or blade grinder once a month, to avoid any problems with coffee residues or oils that would otherwise build up in your machine. Or use Capresso Clean Grind when you switch between flavored and non-flavored beans, to avoid any interference between them.

The taste of chlorine is not beloved by coffee aficionados, and it is easy to avoid with Capresso Charcoal Water Filters. This filter cartridge removes up to 82% of chlorine and other impurities found in tap water, significantly improving water and coffee taste. Capresso recommends replacing the filter every six weeks, or after 60 pots of coffee, whichever comes first. Different filters are available for different Capresso drip coffee makers. A filter change is a quick change that means a lot for flavor.

