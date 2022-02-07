A Cleaner Way Forward™: Fibrix Filtration Acquires Americo Manufacturing Co.

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibrix Filtration, the leading provider of specialized high loft and pleat media air filtration products backed by Branford Castle Partners, LP, a New York City-based private equity firm, today announced the acquisition of Americo Manufacturing Company. Americo is a leading producer of floor pads, cleaning accessories, OEM specialty nonwovens and floor matting. The Fibrix Filtration and Americo brands will be held under the newly renamed holding company, Clean Solutions Group (CSG), led by Keith White as President and Chief Executive Officer.

"The transition to a greener and cleaner environment is a monumental challenge for this generation," said Mr. White. "The combination of Fibrix Filtration's and Americo's people, technologies, and assets creates a formidable nonwovens manufacturing platform focused on innovative clean solutions for home and work environments using environmentally sustainable practices. We are excited to join forces with Americo as we create A Cleaner Way Forward™ together."

"We are enthusiastic to be joining Clean Solutions Group as we continue growing our business by delivering innovative, environmentally friendly products with an unparalleled customer experience," commented Lenny Shutzberg, Americo's CEO. "The combination of these two great companies makes us stronger, more adaptable and better positioned to leverage our resources for sustainable, future growth."

"We're proud to support a company dedicated to developing solutions for a cleaner, more sustainable environment," said Laurence Lederer, Senior Managing Director at Branford Castle Partners. "Under the excellent leadership of Keith White and his team, we are confident Clean Solutions Group will continue to grow strategically, both organically and through acquisitions, while defining the future of the industry."

Akerman provided legal advisory services and Byline Bank and Brookside Capital Partners provided financing for this transaction. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Fibrix Filtration

Fibrix Filtration is a leading manufacturer of nonwoven filtration materials for HVAC, paint collection, liquid, evaporative cooling, and specialty filters. Headquartered in Mooresville, NC, Fibrix Filtration serves over 300 customers through its 4 facilities and 8 production lines. Fibrix Filtration's portfolio of products, technologies, and proprietary processes have been developed from more than 50 years of innovation and application knowledge. More information is available at www.fibrixfiltration.com.

About Americo Manufacturing Company

Americo Manufacturing Company, headquartered in Acworth, GA, is a leading manufacturer of environmentally sustainable products such as synthetic and natural fiber floor pads, hand pads, utility pads and floor matting. One hundred percent of the polyester fiber used in products produced by Americo comes via recycled material from post-consumer and post-industrial waste. Americo's products are currently sold domestically and worldwide in over 70 countries. More information is available at www.americomfg.com.

About Branford Castle Partners

Branford Castle is a private market investor focusing on lower-middle-market investments, with more than 30 years of helping to grow businesses. The firm typically makes control investments in companies with less than $15 million of EBITDA and a leadership position in a niche industry. Branford is particularly keen on the strong relationships it develops with its portfolio company managers. Branford has particular expertise in industrials/specialty manufacturing, consumer products, business services and logistics. More information is available at www.branfordcastle.com.

SOURCE Branford Castle