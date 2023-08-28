A Clear Path to Total Wellbeing: Clear Recovery Center Rebrands as Clear Behavioral Health

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Recovery Center, a leading provider of comprehensive behavioral health services, is thrilled to announce its new name: Clear Behavioral Health. This rebrand reflects its continued commitment to providing a comprehensive, full continuum of in-network behavioral health treatment — from detox, residential rehab, and dual diagnosis (PHP & IOP) to mental health residential programs and outpatient mental health (PHP & IOP) for teens and adults. Clear Behavioral Health will continue to offer the same exceptional services and personalized care that have become synonymous with the Clear Recovery Center name. With a broad scope of treatment options and an unwavering dedication to evidence-based practices, Clear Behavioral Health is excited to celebrate this milestone in the center's mission to transform lives through compassionate and effective behavioral health care.

"The rebranding to Clear Behavioral Health truly reflects our commitment to meeting the growing demand for comprehensive mental health and substance use services in our community," said Lindsey Rae Ackerman, LMFT, Executive Director of Operations at Clear Behavioral Health. "While our name has changed, our unwavering dedication to providing evidence-based, personalized care remains the same. We believe this rebrand will better reflect the breadth of our expertise and the range of services we offer to support individuals on their journey to mental wellness."

The decision to rebrand to Clear Behavioral Health is a result of careful consideration and a deepened understanding of its communities' diverse needs. Clear Behavioral Health will continue to address a wide range of mental health issues, including anxiety, depression, trauma, and co-occurring disorders. We are proud to offer a clear path to sustained well-being, delivered by licensed and credentialed experts, and available online and in-person across California.

"We are excited to introduce Clear Behavioral Health as our new identity. This rebranding aligns with our vision to create a comprehensive and inclusive behavioral health center that empowers individuals to overcome challenges and thrive," said Michael Joly, CEO of Clear Behavioral Health. "We remain dedicated to providing a safe and supportive environment in which every individual's unique needs are met with compassion and expertise."

Clear Behavioral Health's commitment to client-centered care, evidence-based practices, and individualized treatment plans will continue to be the cornerstone of its services. The rebranding signifies a step forward in its mission to empower individuals to reclaim their lives and achieve lasting mental wellness.

About Clear Behavioral Health:

Clear Behavioral Health, formerly Clear Recovery Center, is a leading Los Angeles-based provider of comprehensive in-network behavioral health treatment programs. For a list of locations, visit www.clearbehavioralhealth.com. Its parent company, Your Behavioral Health, is on a mission to make affordable, integrative, and exemplary treatment easily accessible across the full continuum of behavioral health care. To learn more, visit us at www.yourbehavioralhealth.com.

