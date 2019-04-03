A Clear Vision for Edge Computing on Mobile Networks

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge Computing is a key trend for the wired Internet. For Facebook, Netflix, Snapchat, and YouTube, localization of content is a well-established fact. Edge Computing for the mobile telecom world, conversely, is poorly defined, which has stunted investment and delayed headway as market players hesitate to commit to one vision of the Edge. In a new report from Mobile Experts, each facet of the current market is laid out along with revenue breakdowns and forecast data that provide clarity for the Edge Computing market.

Mobile Experts

"Web scale players think the Edge means regional colocation data centers, hundreds or even thousands of kilometers away from the user. Mobile operators see the Edge somewhere between 2km and 100km away from the users. REITs and micro data center supporters see the Edge close to the radio towers, less than 5 km from most users. Enterprises think that the Edge needs to be in-building, or even inside the client device. Each of these definitions is valid for its respective market area, and each player will invest in different locations. This report cuts through the uncertainty and clutter and provides a clear understanding about who will pay for computing power, and where it will be located for each application," explained Principal Analyst Joe Madden.

In the report, Mobile Experts covers several key applications: Gaming, Industrial Augmented Reality, Automotive HD mapping, Industrial Analytics, and Robotics. The report breaks down revenue according to the latency requirement. Mobile Experts' previous work on Virtualized RAN and 5G URLLC built a solid foundation for the research in this new report, creating content with unmatched clarity and vision regarding the chaotic Edge Computing market.

"In mobile edge computing, simply showing a positive ROI for the operator isn't enough. All the players in the chain have to benefit. Worldwide, we expect Edge Computing to settle into a business model that makes sense for multiple players. Operators will uncover more than $1 billion of new latency-sensitive revenue by 2025. Web-scale players will make billions of dollars on mobile advertising. Enterprises will save significantly through automation using low-latency robotics and other innovations. We're predicting a win-win-win scenario," commented Principal Analyst Joe Madden.

Subscribers to Mobile Experts research will receive:

Full access to the 33-page Edge Computing for Mobile Networks 2019 ;

26 detailed charts and figures;

The detailed Excel file with forecast data through 2024;

Quarterly market share, shipment, adoption updates;

Quarterly Expert INSIGHT strategic reports;

strategic reports; Access to the analysts behind the reports.

For more about this report, click here.

About Mobile Experts Inc.:

Mobile Experts provides insightful market analysis for the mobile infrastructure and mobile handset markets. Our analysts are true Experts, who remain focused on topics where each analyst has 20 years of experience or more. Research topics center on technology introduction for radio frequency (RF) and communications innovation. Recent publications focus on Edge Computing, 5G mm-wave, 5G Business Case, Private LTE, Macro Base Stations, ORAN, URLLC, CBRS, DAS, Big Picture IoT, RRH Semiconductors, LPWA, RFFE, Cellular IoT, Fixed Wireless, Enterprise Mobile Infrastructure, GkM, CRAN/VRAN, Small Cells, Backhaul and Fronthaul, and more.

Contact:

Rachel Winningham

Mobile Experts Inc.

212103@email4pr.com

+1 (408) 540-7284

www.mobile-experts.net

SOURCE Mobile Experts

Related Links

http://www.mobile-experts.net

