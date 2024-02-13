A Clinically Proven Alzheimer's Treatment Revealed in a Groundbreaking Documentary Narrated by Michael Bublé

BURLINGAME, Calif., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- What if an effective treatment for Alzheimer's disease was already here, and nobody knew about it? While Big Pharma researchers are scrambling to release newer, better drugs (to eradicate beta-amyloid) which research shows do nothing to improve cognition and come with life-threatening side effects, a neurologist in California has been quietly reversing Alzheimer's for over a decade.

Dr. Dale Bredesen has spent over 30 years researching the cause of Alzheimer's disease in the laboratory before bringing his precision medicine approach to patients, resulting in over 200 peer-reviewed papers, and culminating with his 2022 clinical trial that demonstrated reversal of early-stage Alzheimer's for the first time. By identifying and specifically targeting the root cause(s) of each patients' cognitive decline with a multifactorial protocol, 84% demonstrated statistically significant cognitive improvement, enabling them to regain their memories. Dr. Bredesen currently has a larger, randomized controlled clinical trial underway that is recruiting patients from six locations across the US.

Patients following the Bredesen Protocol and Dr Bredesen's ReCODE Program were profiled in the new documentary film, Memories for Life - Reversing Alzheimer's, which is narrated by Grammy-winner Michael Bublé. In association with the Mill Valley Film Festival and CA Film Institute, Memories for Life - Reversing Alzheimer's premiered in November 2023 and is now streaming on Apple TV , Prime Video , Google Play , and Vimeo . The film has been an official selection at six film festivals, has screened nationally at community centers, and was supported in the media and on social channels by narrator Michael Bublé.

Memories for Life - Reversing Alzheimer's is directed and written by acclaimed Japanese director Hideyuki Tokigawa . The film was initially produced for NHK in Japan, where it originally aired, with additional filming, editing, and narration from Michael Bublé included for the North American market.

From the critics:

"Memories for Life is a powerful and eye-opening film"

WCNC-TV Charlotte (NBC)

"Memories for life is a remarkable feature film"

Jessica Wills-KRON-TV (San Francisco)

About Apollo Health: Apollo Health is a leading provider of innovative health solutions for cognition that empower individuals to optimize their well-being through personalized nutrition, lifestyle modifications, and cutting-edge research. With a team of world-class experts, Apollo Health™ is revolutionizing the approach to health and helping individuals thrive in all aspects of life.

For more life-changing stories of recovery, see Dr. Bredesen's book, The First Survivors of Alzheimer's .

Links to studies & peer-reviewed papers:

https://www.apollohealthco.com/alzheimers-reversal/

https://www.apollohealthco.com/dr-bredesen/#publications

Film Website:

https://memoriesforlifefilm.com

SOURCE Apollo Health