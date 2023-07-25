A Closer Look at Sinoveda's Technology for Developing Combination Drugs

The Health Brand's Innovative Approach to Combination Drug Development Applies Precise Science to Proven Natural Efficacy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The health world is often divided between powerfully precise synthetic Western drugs and ancient, often-inconsistent natural Eastern medicinal solutions. Sinoveda is a Canadian brand that is bringing these concepts of precision and nature together through an innovative approach to drug discovery.

"We differentiate ourselves by filling the quality gap of Eastern medicine with Western precision," explains Sinoveda co-founder Dr. Nuzhat Tam-Zaman. "We're using drug discovery to decode nature!"

Dr. Nuzhat's infectious excitement is apparent in her company's products. Many of Sinoveda's growing catalog of health products come from proven herbs with a historical record of efficacy. The company finds plant-based health solutions with a proven track record of use and success.

The Sinoveda R&D team then takes these traditional medicinal ingredients and combines this knowledge with its patented pharmaceutical platform technology (PPT®). This uses AI and machine learning to identify novel ingredients with high efficacy and safety profiles. Rather than isolate these, as is the case with many modern approaches to medicine, Sinoveda mimics nature by developing combination therapies with synergistic benefits.

"Our unique approach integrates traditional wisdom with cutting-edge technology," says Dr. Nuzhat, "This has already led to the development of multiple exciting health products and has the potential to deliver many more promising new treatments."

As indicated by Dr. Nuzhat, the Sinoveda team is already applying its PPT® technology to a number of natural medicinal solutions. Some of these are for small-yet-significant daily health concerns, such as the brand's botanically-based pain-relieving topical Proflexa . The formula is derived from seven different ancient Chinese herbal ingredients to deliver precise, effective results. The brand's calcium supplement, EffectiCal , is a preventative health tool that supports bone growth without upsetting the stomach or creating constipation.

Other Sinoveda products address bigger, pre-existing issues and concerns. For instance, the brand recently released a product in Hong Kong that has shown signs of effectively negating the effects of Long Covid . As Sinoveda continues to expand within the U.S. health and wellness market (which it entered for the first time last year), health-conscious American consumers can look forward to a steady flow of new health products from the Canadian health brand that is allowing them to safely and effectively address their health concerns right on the homefront.

About Sinoveda

The name "Sinoveda" is derived from Chinese and Bangladeshi, the two cultures of the company's founders, renowned pharmaceutical scientists and spouses Dr. Yun K. Tam and Dr. Nuzhat Tam-Zaman. Sinoveda was founded in 2006 and is based in Edmonton, Alberta. The health-science company utilizes its founders' 50-plus years of combined experience in drug development to focus on R&D and further pharmaceutical progress, primarily through its proprietary vanguard PPT® (Pharmaceutical Platform Technology). Learn more at sinoveda.com .

