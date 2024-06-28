A Collab That Was Mint To Be! GHOST® Launches Limited-Edition OREO® "Mint" Whey Protein Powder

Jun 28, 2024, 08:04 ET
AMERICA'S FAVORITE COOKIE® Just Got A Protein Upgrade In Shaker Form
CHICAGO, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GHOST®, a lifestyle brand of sports nutrition products, energy drinks, dietary supplements, and apparel, is making cookie gains even more delicious with the launch of GHOST® WHEY x OREO® "MINT."
It's no secret that the OREO® brand is GHOST®'s favorite cookie. The brand launched the original OREO® cookies flavor in 2021, which quickly became a best-seller, and followed that up with OREO® "BIRTHDAY CAKE" in 2022. Now, mint lovers can get in on the action! The epically flavored protein powder includes actual OREO® cookie inclusions and the classic sweet mint flavor. Made with a premium 100% whey protein blend with natural digestive enzymes, GHOST® WHEY x OREO® "MINT" has 25 grams of protein per serving and can be used in the morning, post-workout, throughout the day or before bed.
"Because we only work with brands that authentically align with GHOST®, the OREO® brand quickly became a fan-favorite in 2021, and we're now on our third OREO® cookies drop," said Dan Lourenco, Co-Founder and CEO of GHOST®. "It's been incredible working with the legends at the OREO® brand to keep this partnership growing and bring GHOST® WHEY x OREO® 'MINT' to life."
GHOST® WHEY x OREO® "MINT" is available exclusively in GNC stores nationwide and online at GHOSTLifestyle.com for $44.99. To learn more about GHOST®, visit www.ghostlifestyle.com.
About GHOST®
GHOST® is a lifestyle brand of sports nutrition products, energy drinks, dietary supplements, and apparel. GHOST® is disrupting the sports nutrition industry by creating a lifestyle movement that includes transparent innovative products, global distribution, immersive content, key influencer partnerships, and authentic collaborations with many of the world's leading flavor brands, including OREO®, Chips Ahoy!®, Sour Patch Kids®, Sonic® Drive-In, Warheads®, Swedish Fish® and Welch's®.
GHOST® also entered the food space in 2024 with its launch of high-protein cereals. GHOST® products can be found at GNC, ghostlifestyle.com, and select global retailers in over 40 countries. For more information, visit ghostlifestyle.com or connect with the brand on Instagram, X, TikTok, or Twitch.
