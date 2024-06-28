A Collab That Was Mint To Be! GHOST® Launches Limited-Edition OREO® "Mint" Whey Protein Powder

AMERICA'S FAVORITE COOKIE® Just Got A Protein Upgrade In Shaker Form

CHICAGO, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GHOST ®, a lifestyle brand of sports nutrition products, energy drinks, dietary supplements, and apparel, is making cookie gains even more delicious with the launch of GHOST® WHEY x OREO® "MINT."

GHOST® LAUNCHES LIMITED-EDITION OREO® "MINT" WHEY PROTEIN POWDER

It's no secret that the OREO® brand is GHOST®'s favorite cookie. The brand launched the original OREO® cookies flavor in 2021, which quickly became a best-seller, and followed that up with OREO® "BIRTHDAY CAKE" in 2022. Now, mint lovers can get in on the action! The epically flavored protein powder includes actual OREO® cookie inclusions and the classic sweet mint flavor. Made with a premium 100% whey protein blend with natural digestive enzymes, GHOST® WHEY x OREO® "MINT" has 25 grams of protein per serving and can be used in the morning, post-workout, throughout the day or before bed.

"Because we only work with brands that authentically align with GHOST®, the OREO® brand quickly became a fan-favorite in 2021, and we're now on our third OREO® cookies drop," said Dan Lourenco, Co-Founder and CEO of GHOST®. "It's been incredible working with the legends at the OREO® brand to keep this partnership growing and bring GHOST® WHEY x OREO® 'MINT' to life."

GHOST® WHEY x OREO® "MINT" is available exclusively in GNC stores nationwide and online at GHOSTLifestyle.com for $44.99. To learn more about GHOST®, visit www.ghostlifestyle.com.

About GHOST®

GHOST® is a lifestyle brand of sports nutrition products, energy drinks, dietary supplements, and apparel. GHOST® is disrupting the sports nutrition industry by creating a lifestyle movement that includes transparent innovative products, global distribution, immersive content, key influencer partnerships, and authentic collaborations with many of the world's leading flavor brands, including OREO®, Chips Ahoy!®, Sour Patch Kids®, Sonic® Drive-In, Warheads®, Swedish Fish® and Welch's®.

GHOST® also entered the food space in 2024 with its launch of high-protein cereals. GHOST® products can be found at GNC, ghostlifestyle.com, and select global retailers in over 40 countries. For more information, visit ghostlifestyle.com or connect with the brand on Instagram , X , TikTok , or Twitch .

MEDIA CONTACTS

Alessandra Luckey / Carissa Bass

818-478-0530

[email protected]

www.startrco.com

SOURCE GHOST