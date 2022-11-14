New initiative touts the best sustainably grown, artisanal and hand-crafted Cannabis Humboldt County has to offer – directly to your door

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced today, Humboldt Family Farms launches a line of the world's best Cannabis, hand-curated and grown in sunshine by a collaboration of legacy craft farmers from the legendary Humboldt County, Calif. Available for direct-to-home delivery through online ordering, Humboldt Family Farms offers premium flower, vape cartridges and pre-rolls – all 100% grown in Humboldt County.

A Collaboration of Humboldt County Farmers Launch Legendary Cannabis Line, Humboldt Family Farms

When buying from the Humboldt Family Farms line of premium flower, vape cartridges and pre-rolls, consumers have access to more information about the products than ever before. Through extensive lab testing, Humboldt Family Farms is able to identify and inform customers of the specific benefits and experience they can expect from each product through the identification of the cannabinoids and terpene profiles of each product.

"We are thrilled to bring consumers our line of premium craft Cannabis and brands grown by legacy farmers," says Scott Vasterling, Founder of Humboldt Family Farms. "Our network of dedicated farmers has made a huge impact on this fast-growing category over generations. Beyond providing exceptional 100% Humboldt-derived Cannabis, we saw a need to offer consumers direct access to comprehensive terpene profiles so they can better select the flavors and effects that benefit them the most."

Humboldt Family Farms' initial product offerings include:

Premium Flower

The Original F1 Blue Dream Premium Flower : A fan-favorite Sativa dominant hybrid delivering a balanced high with stimulating cerebral effects, thanks to the terpenes Pinene and Myrcene. On the farm for over 12 years, this legendary flower delivers a sweet fruity aroma and keeps you in a good mood.

The Original Galaxy OG Premium Flower: This Indica dominant hybrid was brought to Humboldt in 1996 and has been a favorite ever since. Offering the quintessential terpene profile of Caryophyllene, Limonene and Myrcene, this strain provides a completely relaxing, chill vibe.

The Original Train Wreck Vape Cartridge : Starting with 100% Humboldt flower and extracted by Emerald Cup Winning Arcata X, this vape cartridge was created by extracting and refining the terpene profile to reveal a rare co-dominant terpene, Ocimene, which presents a calming effect. Terpinolene, the primary terpene, provides energy and creativity. This sweet-tropical flower-forward Sativa provides a calm, inspiring and euphoric effect.

The Original Galaxy OG Vape Cartridge : This strain has been extremely sought after, as it has been cultivated by Humboldt farmers for generations and with the vape cartridge, you can enjoy it on the go. To deliver the highest quality product, Emerald Cup winning Arcata X used 100% Humboldt -grown Cannabis for extraction. Just like the flower, this Indica dominant Hybrid vape cartridge delivers a relaxing and mellow experience.

Galaxy OG & Saphire Tsu Pre-Roll : This collaborative joint is a perfect blend of 50% Saphire Tsu from Neukom Family Farms and 50% Galaxy OG from Humboldt Family Farms. This Indica leaning pre-roll is nearly 3:1 THC:CBD and certainly provides a relaxed and blissful effect.

The Blue Dream & Maui Waui Pre-Roll: This quintessential Sativa dominant pre-roll is how it has been enjoyed on the farm for over a decade, offering the perfect balance of fruity flavors with a heady high that is sure to please and set you at ease.

The farmers behind Humboldt Family Farms have taken offering the premium experience of their products to the next level, curating individual Spotify playlists to pair with each product. Each mix was hand-selected – just like the product – to match the spirit and intent of its corresponding product.

In addition to the standing line of products, Humboldt Family Farms wants to make it easy to try new premium strains direct from Humboldt County farms, which is why they've created the Private Reserve VIP List. The Private Reserve VIP List is a club offering exclusive access to premium small lot grows. Commitment-free, consumers get first dibs on new offerings quarterly, which include up to 1 oz of the ultimate collection of legacy strains and exclusive small lot grows from the region. Interested consumers can join the Private Reserve VIP List by visiting humboldtfamilyfarms.com/#VIP.

For more information, or to purchase Cannabis direct from Humboldt County farmers, visit HumboldtFamilyFarms.com.

About Humboldt Family Farms

Humboldt Family Farms offers the world's best Cannabis and Brands from the legendary Humboldt County, Calif. – hand-curated and grown in sunshine by legacy farmers to provide optimum effect. Humboldt County's best farmers have come together to deliver the best sustainably grown, artisanal and hand-crafted Cannabis directly to your door. For more information visit HumboldtFamilyFarms.com.

