A Collection of Stories Highlights the Diverse Journeys of Seven Residents from a Single 55+ Community

Book illustrates that extraordinary achievement often emerges from ordinary beginnings through resilience, innovation, and perseverance

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Born from a series of enlightening conversations with his neighbors, Wharton Fellow and serial entrepreneur Evan B. Shelan found that several neighbors in his 55+ community had individually reached the pinnacles of diverse fields such as education, healthcare, law, technology, and finance. This revelation inspired him to collaborate with these individuals on a collective memoir that cites commonalities of resilience and strategic thinking from their very different journeys, ranging from orchestrating Cold War escapes to revolutionizing special education.

Success Beyond the Backyard: 7 Neighbors Who Dared to Dream Big and Won" by Evan Shelan, Wharton Fellow, Ted Fong M.B.A., Lutz Henckels Ph.D., Timothy Lambirth Esq., Milton Louie M.D., Sharon Sacks Ph.D. & Barry Mew Ret. US Postal Inspector

Created and coauthored by Shelan, "Success Beyond the Backyard" shares personal stories from six of his neighbors, each followed by "Strategic Lessons Learned" that provide a roadmap for transforming life's obstacles into opportunities for success. Under the mentorship of Professor Emirutus Jerry "Yoram" Wind, Wharton marketing professor and founder of the SEI Center for Advanced Studies in Management, Shelan developed this strategic framework to distill actionable insights from each professional's journey. Professor Wind also guided the selection of the four commentators to provide diverse perspectives on success: Professor Wind himself on academic frameworks, former CEO of American Airlines Robert Crandall on corporate leadership, Vice Admiral Herman A. Shelanski, USN (Ret) on military achievement, and Alon Kama, VP and Head of Engineering at Autodesk Construction Cloud, on AI innovation. Floyd Kvamme, legendary venture capitalist and former Sequoia Capital partner, authored the book's foreword, offering his perspective on the entrepreneurial patterns that drive extraordinary success. The book demonstrates that obstacles, whether disability, discrimination, poverty, or industry disruption, often become the very qualities that drive exceptional achievement.

"While the seven stories span from post-WWII Germany to the digital age, the fundamental strategies for success remain constant," said Shelan. "Ethical decision-making, continuous learning, strategic risk-taking, mentorship, and authentic human connection."

In the book, Shelan details his transition from a local travel agency owner to a national FinTech pioneer after strategically pivoting his business following the events of 9/11. Dr. Sharon Zell Sacks chronicles her journey as a visually impaired child who broke societal barriers to become the first female blind superintendent of the California School for the Blind. Ted Fong shares his five-decade career in Silicon Valley, where he balanced his immigrant heritage with principled leadership to secure over $150 million in venture capital for semiconductor innovations. Dr. Lutz Henckels describes surviving post-war poverty in Germany and orchestrating a daring Cold War escape through the Berlin Wall before leading multiple technology companies to successful IPOs. Barry Mew recounts his evolution from a shy accountant into a pioneering U.S. Postal Inspector who led complex international investigations into emerging cybercrime. Dr. Milton H. Louie reflects on his life as the son of immigrants in the segregated South and his long career as an infectious disease specialist serving vulnerable populations through major health crises, including the AIDS epidemic and COVID-19 pandemic. Finally, Timothy Lambirth details how he conquered a severe stutter to become a highly successful trial lawyer and a board-certified specialist in trial advocacy.

"We live in a world obsessed with outcomes, but this book is about something more enduring, the mindset that transforms obstacles into opportunity," said Shelan. "Seven co-authors, including commentators from some of the most respected institutions in the world, each arrived at their own definition of success. What emerged is a portrait of resilience that transcends any single career, industry, or background."

"Success Beyond the Backyard: 7 Neighbors Who Dared to Dream Big and Won"

By Evan Shelan, Wharton Fellow, Ted Fong M.B.A., Lutz Henckels Ph.D., Timothy Lambirth Esq., Milton Louie M.D., Sharon Sacks Ph.D. & Barry Mew Ret. US Postal Inspector

ISBN: 9781665782616 (softcover); 9781665782630 (hardcover); 9781665782623 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Evan Shelan is a serial entrepreneur, innovator, and pioneer in financial technology. An alumnus of the Wharton School, Philadelphia, Pa, and an economics graduate from the University of Texas at Austin, he has spent over 50 years navigating and disrupting the travel and foreign exchange industries. From founding Evan's World Travel, Inc. in 1976 to transitioning into the digital landscape by establishing eZforex.com. Shelan also developed the groundbreaking Currency Price Protection (CPP) system and co-led the first blockchain-based international payment from the U.S. He serves as the Chairman of Global FinTech Forum, LLC, focusing on where he and his business partner co-champion lower-cost, instant international payment systems throughout Central & Latin America and Europe. To learn more, please visit www.successbeyondthebackyard.com.

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SOURCE Archway Publishing