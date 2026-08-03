New Novel Uses Historical Satire that Exposes Human Hubris and the Absurdities of Corporate Consumerism

Author explores war, ideology, human nature and modern civilization to examine the Twentieth Century through institutional folly

SANTA FE, N.M., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author William Potter presents a sweeping work of historical fiction in "Revelations of Grimm Lohr: A Tale of Spectacular Adventures in the Twentieth Century and a True and Honest Memoir by Grimm Lohr," a satirical novel that follows one man's life against the backdrop of many of the twentieth century's defining events.

“Revelations of Grimm Lohr: A Tale of Spectacular Adventures in the Twentieth Century and a True and Honest Memoir by Grimm Lohr” by William Potter

Narrated by the fictional Elias Deane Grimm Lohr, the novel chronicles several generations of one family beginning in pre-World War I Europe and continuing through major political and cultural developments of the twentieth century. Combining historical figures, fictional characters, dark humor and social satire, the story examines themes including war, nationalism, ideology, environmental stewardship, human folly and the relationship between civilization and progress.

"Every generation inherits both the achievements and the failures of those who came before it," Potter said. "Revelations of Grimm Lohr uses humor, history and imagination to explore that inheritance and to ask readers to look at the modern world with curiosity, skepticism and compassion."

Drawing on decades of engagement with literature, history, philosophy and cultural criticism, Potter brings a deeply researched perspective to "Revelations of Grimm Lohr," blending historical fiction with satire to examine the ideas, conflicts and contradictions that shaped the twentieth century.

"I wanted to write a satirical work that encourages readers to think critically about human behavior, our relationship with one another and with the natural world, while also telling an entertaining story," said Potter.

"Revelations of Grimm Lohr: A Tale of Spectacular Adventures in the Twentieth Century and a True and Honest Memoir by Grimm Lohr"

By William Potter

ISBN: 9781665773256 (softcover); 9781665773270 (hardcover); 9781665773263 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

William Potter holds a PhD in English from the CUNY Graduate Center and is a dedicated scholar of nineteenth-century American literature. He is the author of Melville's Clarel and the Intersympathy of Creeds (Kent State University Press, 2004), a comparative religious study that was favorably reviewed in Leviathan, the official journal of the Melville Society. He currently resides in Santa Fe, N.M. To learn more, please visit www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/861785-revelations-of-grimm-lohr.

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SOURCE Archway Publishing