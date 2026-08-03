New Bible Study Calls on Christians to Connect with Scripture in Everyday Actions

Vicki Martin Hester, PhD examines biblical truth, human intuition and agape love

OCALA, Fla., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vicki Martin Hester, PhD's new Bible study, "With All Your Heart, And With All Your Soul, And With All Your Mind: A Bible Study of our Love, Faith and Grace in Action," invites readers to consider how Christian faith is lived through daily acts of love, humility, forgiveness and grace.

“With All Your Heart, And With All Your Soul, And With All Your Mind: A Bible Study of our Love, Faith, and Grace in Action” By Vicki Martin Hester, PhD

Centered on Jesus' command to love God with all one's heart, soul and mind and to love one's neighbor as oneself, the book examines how Scripture calls believers not only to hear God's Word, but to act on it. Through biblical study, personal reflection, prayer and storytelling, Hester explores how love and faith become visible in the way Christians speak, serve, forgive, pray and respond to others.

"Christians need to think about how they interact with the world," Hester said. "Sharing God's love must be one of our highest goals so that we do not push people away from the faith. We do not need to fix everyone around us, but we need to work on our understanding and remember Paul, who tells us to 'clothe ourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness, and patience' (Colossians 3:12)."

The study addresses the tension between biblical truth and human intuition, encouraging readers to test their assumptions against Scripture rather than rely on personal preference, cultural expectations or incomplete understanding. Hester also considers how judgment, pride and division can weaken Christian bonds, while humility and unconditional love can draw believers toward unity.

Hester writes about the challenges of practicing agape love in an imperfect world, including the difficulty of loving neighbors, enemies and people whose lives or personalities may be hard to understand. The book emphasizes prayer, patience, discipleship and the guidance of the Holy Spirit as believers seek to put God first while living in a culture often shaped by self-interest, fear and material ambition.

Rather than presenting the Christian life as a pursuit of perfection, Hester frames spiritual growth as an ongoing process. She encourages readers to extend grace to themselves and others, recognizing that believers grow at different rates and often learn through reflection, correction and time.

"With All Your Heart, And With All Your Soul, And With All Your Mind" presents love, faith and grace as intentional practices rather than abstract ideals, calling readers to connect belief with action and to live out God's Word with greater humility, compassion and consistency.

"With All Your Heart, And With All Your Soul, And With All Your Mind: A Bible Study of our Love, Faith, and Grace in Action"

By Vicki Martin Hester, PhD

ISBN: 9781665749145 (softcover); 9781665749152 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Vicki Martin Hester, PhD earned a doctorate in rhetoric and composition and has worked as a college instructor, researcher and published academic writer. Her academic training informs her approach to Bible study, emphasizing Scripture as Christianity's primary source and encouraging believers to test interpretation against God's Word. In her writing, Hester focuses on unity, humility, restraint from judgment and unconditional love for God and neighbor as central to living out Christian faith.

General Inquiries:

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SOURCE Archway Publishing