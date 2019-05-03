A Combination of Experience, Expertise and Exceptional Service: Alcom Printing Group, Inc. and Payne Printery, Inc. Announce Merger

HARLEYSVILLE, Pa., May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcom Printing Group, Inc. and Payne Printery, Inc. announce their combined business operations offering customers an integrated spectrum of print solutions including technologically-advanced facilities offering digital, web, sheetfed, large format presses, direct mail, branded promotional products and distribution capabilities. Together, the companies combine a wealth of knowledge, experience, innovation and responsiveness to customer needs.

Payne Printery, Inc. (Payne), established in the 1930's and based in Dallas, PA, has been widely recognized as an industry leader in high-quality, sheetfed print production. "We built a great company on the heels of quality work and exceptional responsiveness to the needs of our customers," stated Shaun M. Daney, Vice President of Payne. "You've got to evolve as a company in order to be successful in this ever-changing industry. This merger has made both organizations stronger and poised for growth," added Brett Gauntlett, CEO of Payne.

Alcom, a recognized leader in the industry with over 70 years of service excellence, is a leading provider of integrated solutions for print, direct mail, marketing and business development and offers solutions that include commercial sheetfed and web lithography, digital print, wide format, print on demand, fulfillment solutions, promotional product offerings along with robust workflow technologies that facilitate online orders, manage inventory and reduce print obsolescence.

The partnership offers current Payne customers expanded services previously unavailable to them allowing for the ability to meet the tightest deadlines, reducing costs while offering uncompromising quality. Net result – improving speed-to-market of their brands.

"It takes an incredible amount of patience, focus, undaunting character of our employees and credibility in our industry to accomplish a successful merger such as this. It's truly an exciting time for our business and our customers," states Don Eichman, President and CEO of Alcom.

Alcom noted that the companies will continue operating under their individual names and Payne will become a division of Alcom Printing Group, Inc. Payne will maintain a local office in Dallas, PA housing sales, customer service, estimating and prepress departments to best service their regional partnerships. All manufacturing will be done in the Harleysville, PA Location.

For more information, call Judy Baehrle, Alcom Director of Human Resources, at 215-513-1600 or visit www.alcomprinting.com.

