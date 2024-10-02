A Combined $63.93 Million Settlement has been reached with Gas Trading Companies making money available for those who bought Gas in California.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A lawsuit brought by the Attorney General of California and a separate federal class action lawsuit claimed that Defendants Vitol Inc., Brad Lucas, SK Energy Americas, Inc., SK Trading International Co. Ltd., and David Niemann manipulated a benchmark price for gasoline in California, causing purchasers to pay artificially inflated prices for gasoline (regular, mid-grade, and premium) in California.

The Attorney General of California has settled claims on behalf of natural persons residing in California (i.e., individuals who are not businesses) who purchased gasoline in the state. If you purchased gasoline at retail in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Kern, Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and/or Imperial counties in California between February 20 and November 10, 2015, you may be eligible for a payment. You must file a claim to be eligible to receive money from the $37.5 million parens patriae portion of the $50 million settlement.

Plaintiffs in the federal class action have settled claims on behalf of people who, at the time of purchase, were not residents of California, and businesses (regardless of location), that purchased gasoline from a retailer, for their own use and not for resale, in California, between February 18, 2015, and May 31, 2017. Those who are in this federal settlement class must file a claim to be eligible to receive money from this $13.93 million settlement.

Payments will depend on which settlement a claimant is eligible for and may vary in part based on how much each claimant spent on gasoline during the relevant time period. How much each claimant will receive is unknown at this time and will depend on how many claims are submitted. Claims must be submitted by January 8, 2025.

California residents and members of the federal settlement class may object to the respective settlement or request exclusion. Californians and federal settlement class members that do not exclude themselves will be bound by the respective settlement, which may impact their rights.

To submit a claim or exclude yourself from either settlement, learn full details about your rights and options, including the deadlines to exercise them, and access frequently asked questions and other important documents, visit www.CalGasLitigation.com.

