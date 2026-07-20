A-Comm Technologies, Inc. Opens Public Comment on Evidence Standard for Agentic Commerce

The open-source A-Comm Evidence Protocol (AEP) closes agentic commerce's trust gap with an adjudication-ready, tamper-evident record of every agentic transaction.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A-Comm Technologies, Inc. (a-comm.ai) announced July 13, 2026 that the draft A-Comm Evidence Protocol (AEP) is open for public comment through August 14, 2026.

Trustworthy agentic commerce needs three things human checkout never had to provide: observability into what an agent did and why, traceability from a consumer's intent to settlement, and auditability that any party can rely on in a dispute.

A-Comm Evidence Protocol for agentic commerce is open for public comment through Aug 14, 2026. aep.a-comm.ai Post this

The AEP delivers all three. Every step — discovery, referral, intent, delegation, policy, cart, authorization, and fulfillment — becomes an evidence artifact in a tamper-evident hash chain that is sealed at authorization. The complete record then exports as portable evidence any party can independently re-verify.

The launch of AEP is deliberate. In the 2025 holiday season, Salesforce credited AI with influencing 20% of global online sales. This year, agent-initiated transactions are expected to reach payment authorization at scale and in the weeks that generate roughly 19% of retailers' annual revenue, according to the National Retail Federation. This leaves the payments ecosystem a narrow window to agree on how to protect cardholders and merchants.

"For agentic commerce to scale, it needs to be observable, traceable, and auditable," said Krystal Gracier, Founder and CEO of A-Comm. "No single company can build an ecosystem of trust on its own. We published AEP as an open draft for public comment because a standard everyone trusts has to be one everyone helps build."

The A-Comm Evidence Protocol (AEP) is open-source and Apache 2.0-licensed with no fees or lock in. It acts as a witness, not a competitor to other agentic commerce protocols: it wraps the protocols already used across agentic commerce without assigning weight, outcome, or liability.

The standard will be shaped by the ecosystem it serves: comment is open to anyone building or securing agentic commerce, and every submission receives a public, logged disposition.

Read and comment at aep.a-comm.ai or github.com/A-Comm-Tech/a-comm-evidence-protocol.

About A-Comm Technologies, Inc. Founded by former Visa payments leaders, A-Comm builds trust infrastructure for agentic commerce. Its strategic angel investors include leaders from Visa, Mastercard, AmEx, SoFi, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Qualcomm, Fintech Brainfood, and AIUC.

Media contact: Alex Alarcon — [email protected]

SOURCE A-Comm Technologies, Inc.