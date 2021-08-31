A Convenient Trunk for Your Truck: TruckStash Introduces StashBox, a Lightweight, Portable, Weatherproof, and Secure Storage Solution for Pickup Trucks

ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideal for truck owners seeking an affordable, convenient option to get more use and value out of their truck bed, a new company, TruckStash, (https://www.truckstash.com/ ), has introduced, StashBox™, a lightweight, portable, weatherproof, and secure storage solution for pickup trucks.

Ideal for truck owners seeking an affordable, convenient option to get more use and value out of their truck bed, a new company, TruckStash, (https://www.truckstash.com/ ), has introduced, StashBox™, a lightweight, portable, weatherproof, and secure storage solution for pickup trucks. Think of StashBox as a portable trunk for your truck. With its innovative patent-pending universal design, StashBox fits in any full-sized pickup truck without tools or installation, uses the tailgate to lock, seal, and secure your cargo, keeps everything within easy reach, and can be folded flat when not in use. TruckStash has launched a Kickstarter campaign, (https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/truckstash/stashbox-portable-rugged-secure-storage-for-your-truck-bed ), to spread awareness about StashBox.

"StashBox is different than anything else on the market and designed for the modern truck owner," said Daniel Gardner, founder and president of TruckStash. "StashBox gives consumers the ability to use the bed of their truck for everyday tasks and frees up space in their cab. We wanted to make a product that would give truck owners more reasons to bring their trucks along on every adventure and to help families get the most out of their trucks. The average truck owner uses their truck to tow or haul two times per year. So, we took the things that people love about their SUVs or cars and have brought those features to the truck market."

Top features and benefits of StashBox include:

Rugged Design: Created with ABS Plastic and steel, StashBox can stand up to just about any abuse and the rigors of long-term use. StashBox can also withstand hundreds of pounds of cargo on top of it.

Stashbox can store work tools and supplies, luggage on the way to the airport, supplies for a camping trip, a haul of groceries, shopping bags, and any items that you and your family might bring on your adventures. The netting included inside the StashBox helps to secure your items, so nothing is lost or sliding around while you drive. Affordable: MSRP under $600 compared to tonneau covers and similar systems that can cost thousands.

ABOUT TRUCKSTASH

The StashBox is the first product from TruckStash. It allows you to safely store and organize items in your truck bed with easy access from the tailgate. Think of it as a trunk for your truck. Please visit, https://www.truckstash.com/.

