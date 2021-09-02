A Convention is Coming

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of the upcoming new HBO series House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones, Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and Creation Entertainment have partnered to bring the ultimate Game of Thrones Official Fan Convention, the first officially licensed fan convention commemorating HBO's iconic and world-renowned series Game of Thrones, to the Rio Hotel & Suites Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 18-20, 2022.

Fans of the franchise can expect an action-packed experience with three days of programming featuring special guests, panel discussions, cosplay and trivia competitions, autograph signing sessions, photo opportunities, sales of exclusive Game of Thrones merchandise and more. The full convention schedule along with ticket pricing and on-sale dates will be announced in the coming months.

"Game of Thrones is a cultural phenomenon with an incredible fanbase, and we are thrilled to be celebrating both with the first official Game of Thrones fan convention," said Peter van Roden, Senior Vice President of Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment. "This is an exciting initiative, growing one of our beloved global franchises and allowing fans to become even more immersed in the world of Westeros and beyond. This will be a truly unforgettable experience that loyal and new fans alike will love and enjoy."

"Our goal is to provide a grand celebration of all things Game of Thrones, a non-stop celebration for our fellow fans" said Erin Ferries, SVP of Licensing and Business Development for Creation Entertainment. "The uniquely dynamic universe of Game of Thrones and its tremendous fans allow us an unprecedented opportunity to bring innovative entertainment to our audiences."

HBO's Game of Thrones has aired in over 207 countries and territories, culminating in record-setting ratings, and over its eight seasons, the show became one of the biggest and most iconic series in television history. Having recently celebrated "The Iron Anniversary" in April 2021, which marked ten years since the first episode hit television screens, Game of Thrones continues to engage passionate fans and ignite audiences' excitement with the next iteration of the franchise, House of the Dragon.

Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon, which is set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen. Recently announced cast for House of the Dragon include Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, "The Sea Snake," Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, Milly Alcock as Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Emily Carey as Young Alicent Hightower, and Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria. The highly anticipated HBO Original series is currently in production and slated to premiere on HBO and HBO Max in 2022.

All episodes of Game of Thrones are available to stream now on HBO Max.

Click here to sign up for the Raven Newsletter to be the first to read about Game of Thrones Official Fan Convention updates.

The Game of Thrones Official Fan Convention will follow all local and state health department guidelines for COVID-19 to ensure a healthy and safe environment for everyone.

About Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment

Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment (WBTE), part of WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences, is a worldwide leader in the creation, development and licensing of location-based entertainment, live events, exhibits and theme park experiences based on WarnerMedia's iconic characters, stories, and brands. WBTE is home to the groundbreaking global locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, WB Movie World Australia, and countless other experiences inspired by DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby, Game of Thrones, Friends and more. With best-in-class partners, WBTE allows fans around the world to physically immerse themselves inside their favorite brands and franchises.

About Creation Entertainment:

The Glendale, California based company is currently celebrating its 50th Anniversary as the originator of touring fan conventions for major pop culture entertainment franchises. Creation has partnered with Warner Bros. for the past 11 years producing The Official Supernatural Convention Tour, honoring TV's longest-running genre series, as well as The Vampire Diaries and Lucifer Tours. During its 50-year history, Creation has presented conventions for fans of Star Trek, Star Wars, Twilight, The X-Files, Xena and many more!

