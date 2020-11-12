A COVID Fighter: From New York City to the U.S. Virgin Islands

CEDARVILLE, OHIO, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Her battle with COVID-19 began in New York City, shifted to Connecticut and now has her in the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI). Where Rachel Hartley goes next to fight the pandemic is a matter of divine design.

Hartley, a 2015 Cedarville University (Ohio) nursing and 2020 Master of Science in Nursing alumna, arrived in the U.S. Virgin Islands in September on contract with the Federal Emergency Management Authority (FEMA). Hartley's contract has her in the USVI until Thanksgiving.

The USVI was hit hard by COVID in the spring, and the islands were shut down to tourists from March 25 to June 1. They reopened briefly during the summer, but closed again from August 19 to September 19.

Hartley works as an intensive care unit nurse at Schneider Regional Medical Center on the island of St. Thomas.

"My job is the same as it was in New York, where I'm coming in as a contracted nurse to work in the ICU, helping with COVID patients," she explained. "They were seeing a high volume of patients in the hospital and had to convert one of their floors into a COVID floor. They were still recovering from two Category 5 hurricanes that had come through."

"There's been discussion about the mental health effects of battling COVID on health care workers," she said. "It's been good to hear their stories and realize how this has changed us and changed our personalities."

The situation with COVID is fairly calm right now, even with the islands opening again to tourism. "There still is a steady stream of COVID cases, a mix of mild to several, but no longer overwhelming the hospital," she said. "The big thing is that cruise ships haven't come back yet, so that's what everyone is bracing for. The hospital is short staffed in general, so even though COVID hospitalizations have slowed down a bit, they still need lots of nursing help."

Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,550 undergraduate, graduate and online students in more than 150 areas of study. For more information about Cedarville University, visit www.cedarville.edu.

SOURCE Cedarville University

Related Links

http://www.cedarville.edu

