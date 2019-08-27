A Curated Collection lands in Palm Springs October 19th & 20th

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A Curated Collection launches in Palm Springs October 19th and 20th at the historic Temple Isaiah's Warsaw Ballroom 332 W. Alejo Road Palm Springs, CA 92262.

Saturday 10/19 for early preview 9am to 11 am $15.00

Saturday 10/19 General Admission at 11 am to 5 am $10.00

Sunday 10/20 hours 11am to 5pm $10.00

Tickets good for both days

Retailers and private dealers will travel to Palm Springs to showcase their finest vintage apparel, couture, textiles, jewelry and accessories. At A Curated Collection, shoppers will find rare, iconic and authentic pieces to help catapult timeless fashions from the past into the modern world. Included in the collection are fashions for both men and women.

This is the inaugural show for the producers, Mitchel Karp of Mitchells Palm Springs and Mindy King of the Palm Springs Vintage Market. They have a follow up winter show February 22 & 23, 2020. Both shows occur during Modernism Week, a celebration of architecture, lifestyle and fashion. Tickets can be purchased on Brown Paper Tickets or at the door.

Mitchel Karp owner of Mitchells Palm Springs vintage store comments, "Vintage is so hot right now. Our collaboration is just what Palm Springs is missing. Furniture, architecture and now fashion. Just having a groovy little store will not put Palm Springs on the fast track for recognition in the vintage fashion world, so we are creating this event."

Mindy King owner of The Palm Springs Vintage Market comments, "I hear from patrons of the vintage market all the time how there are incredible shows dedicated strictly to fashion. You're an event producer, why don't you do it? I took it to heart, and teamed with Mitchel to create it. This collaboration is the start of something big and we're very excited!"

A portion of all ticket sales are donated to Temple Isaiah.

Please visit our website for more information http://www.acuratedcollection.com.

Follow us on Social Media for a look at the goods showcased from vendors at the event.

Instagram

Facebook

Tickets

Contact: Mitchel Karp

phone: 818.399.3619/415.420.7244

email: info@acuratedcollection.com

SOURCE A Curated Collection

Related Links

acuratedcollection.com

