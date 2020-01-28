A Curated Collection returns to Palm Springs MODERNISM WEEK February 22 + 23 2020

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Curated Collection returns as an official Modernism Week event February 22 + 23, 2020 at the historic Temple Isaiah Warsaw Ballroom, 332 W. Alejo Road Palm Springs, CA 92262. The event opens @ 9AM on Saturday 2/22 for early preview shopping and open to the public 10AM until 5PM. Sunday 11AM to 5PM.

Retailers and private dealers from all over the country will travel to Palm Springs to showcase their finest vintage apparel, textiles, jewelry and accessories. At A Curated Collection, shoppers will find rare, iconic and authentic pieces to help catapult timeless fashions from the past into the modern world. Included in the collection are fashions for both men and women. The inaugural show for the producers, Mitchel Karp of Mitchell's Palm Springs, and Mindy King of the Palm Springs Vintage Market, occurred during Modernism Week's Fall Preview in October 2019. The show gives a nod to vintage fashion, a newly added component to Modernism Week's celebration of architecture, design and lifestyle. Tickets can be purchased on Modernism Week website or at the door. Early preview is 9am to 11am Saturday $15. General Admission Saturday and Sunday 11am to 5pm $10*

Mitchel Karp of Mitchell's Palm Springs comments; "Vintage is so hot right now. Our collaboration is just what Palm Springs was missing. Just having a groovy little store will not put Palm Springs on the fast track for vintage fashion recognition." Mindy King of the Palm Springs Vintage Market comments; "All of the big cities have vintage fashion expos. Palm Springs deserved an event dedicated strictly to fashion and Mitchel's knowledge made him the perfect partner." Other events for the producers include a Vintage Market on 2/16. Also on 2/16 "Through The Looking Glass", a runway show of fine vintage apparel. Local designer Candice Held will preview her original collection and fashion icon Patrick McDonald will emcee. On 2/14, a guided tour of E. Stewart Williams architectural masterpiece takes place. Tickets are available at the Modernism Week website. https://tickets.modernismweek.com/e/mw20

*A portion of ticket sales are donated to Temple Isaiah

SOURCE A Curated Collection

Related Links

acuratedcollection.com

