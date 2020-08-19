A Curated Collection returns to Temple Isaiah Palm Springs October 17, 2020

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Curated Collection returns for its second biannual event at the historic Temple Isaiah 332 W. Alejo Road Palm Springs, CA 92262. The event opens @ 10AM on Saturday 10/17 for shopping and is open to the public until 5PM.

The Fall edition of ACC's sale will be a little different than the regularly scheduled shows. Due to COVID-19, the sale has graduated to outdoors and will include more than just fashion. In addition to the finest in vintage apparel, textiles, and jewelry, the promoters have included furniture, art and design items for this edition of the show. It is a one-day event instead of two days as has been historically hosted.

Tickets will be available on Eventbrite and are $5. Cash will be accepted at the door however you are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.

*A portion of ticket sales are donated to Temple Isaiah

Phone: 818.399.3619/760.534.7968

Email: [email protected]

Website: acuratedcollection.com

Social: @itsacuratedcollection

SOURCE A Curated Collection

