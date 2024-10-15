A Cut Above the Rest: Hustler®, Cub Cadet® and DEWALT® Feature Industry-Leading Products and Best-in-Class Solutions at Equip Expo 2024

Three iconic outdoor power equipment brands to showcase at booth 5116

Hands-on product demos will be available at the Cub Cadet and Hustler booths in the outdoor demo area

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hustler®, Cub Cadet® and DEWALT®, three iconic outdoor power equipment brands from Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK), return to Equip Expo 2024 from Oct. 15-18 to showcase their selection of products, services and technologies. Held annually in Louisville, Kentucky, Equip Expo is one of the largest events for the professional landscape community.

"From small family-run shops and nationwide companies to municipality operations and facility management, we're committed to connecting the pros with the ideal solutions for their businesses," said Doug Redpath, President and General Manager, Outdoor for Stanley Black & Decker. "As we look to the future of the industry, we remain committed to developing new innovations and enhancing current offerings to meet the evolving needs of our pro customers."

One example of the company's commitment to innovation is addressing the growing need for quiet yet powerful equipment. Stanley Black & Decker has partnered with Whisper Aero, Inc. to bring its proprietary WhisperDrive™ technology to Stanley Black & Decker's product portfolio. This will begin with a collaboration to integrate the aerospace-engineered WhisperDrive™ system into a lineup of Stanley Black & Decker products. The partnership is the result of a joint effort with STANLEY Ventures, Stanley Black & Decker's venture capital arm. Since 2016, STANLEY Ventures has cultivated partnerships with startups that are developing industry-leading technologies aligned with Stanley Black & Decker's innovation areas. Equip Expo attendees can learn more about Whisper Aero at booth 5116.

At this year's show, highlights from Hustler, Cub Cadet and DEWALT include:

Hustler®

In 2024, Hustler celebrates 60 years of pioneering the lawncare industry. When Hustler introduced the world's first twin-lever zero-turn mower in 1964, inventor John Regier took inspiration from another innovation that became the brand's namesake: the U.S. Air Force B-58 Hustler fighter-bomber.

In addition to a look back at past innovations, Hustler will showcase its current offerings including the X-RIDE™, Super 104™ and Super S™. Attendees will also have the chance to bring Hustler home by entering the Hustler Mentality trailer giveaway for a chance to win a 18-foot utility trailer loaded with two Hustler units – the X-RIDE™ and Super S™.** (No purchase necessary to enter or win.)

Cub Cadet®

Until Oct. 22, the Fleet Goals giveaway will give fans of the brand a chance to win a PRO X Series™ 654 commercial stand-on mower.*** (No purchase necessary to enter or win.) Cub Cadet will feature the PRO X Series™ 654 at the show along with additional models from its commercial line up of PRO X Series™ stand-on mowers and PRO Z Series™ zero-turn mowers. The PRO Z Series lineup features Synchro-Steer™, Cub Cadet's category-exclusive, zero-turn technology to maneuver hills, uneven or rough terrain and other obstacles with greater ease and efficiency.

DEWALT®

This year, DEWALT will showcase a selection of products from its upcoming line of electric handheld products, specifically built for commercial landscapers and arborists. These products are designed to deliver the power and runtime needed for the most demanding jobs without the noise and maintenance of gas.

Among the products are five string trimmers and brush cutters, including the 60V MAX* 17.5 in. String Timmer with D-Ring Handle, which achieves peak power 18% greater† and is 70% quieter than a 36cc gas string trimmer††; two pole saws, including the 60V MAX* Fixed Pole Saw, which cuts through an 8 in. pine log in as fast as 8.9 seconds†††; and the 60V MAX* 12 in. Compact Top Handle Chainsaw.

Visit Booth #5116

Equip Expo attendees are invited to visit Booth 5116 in the indoor exhibit facility. In the outdoor demo area, attendees can see products in action and try them for themselves at the following booths: Cub Cadet 6052D and Hustler 7822D.

For more information, visit:

Hustler: www.hustlerturf.com

Cub Cadet: www.cubcadet.com

DEWALT: www.dewalt.com

*Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 60 volts. Nominal voltage is 54.

**Entry open from Oct. 16 at 9 a.m. until Oct. 17 immediately prior to time of drawing at 3 p.m. Visit the Stanley Black & Decker booth for official rules. Winners must be present at time of drawing to win. For official rules, visit: www.hustlerturf.com/mentalitymowergiveaway.

***Entry open from Oct. 8-22. Visit the Stanley Black & Decker booth or www.cubcadetrules.com for official rules. The winner will be drawn at random and must meet all entry requirements to win.

†Using DCB609 battery vs Stihl FS 131 36 cc Gas String Trimmer.

††Using DCB609 on Hi when compared to Stihl FS 131 36 cc Gas String Trimmer in accordance to ANSI/OPEI B175.3-2013.

†††Using DCB615 battery.

About Whisper Aero

Whisper Aero is pioneering a more compelling and connected future by delivering cleaner, quieter and more efficient propulsion solutions. Today's open rotor propulsion systems are challenged by safety, noise and performance limitations at all scales. Whisper's breakthrough technologies allow aircraft to fly anywhere at any time without disturbing communities at greater speeds and with incredible improvements in efficiency and cost. Their innovations also enable a new generation of air-moving products that can blend into the soundscapes of daily life. Whisper was founded by industry veterans Mark Moore and Ian Villa and continues to innovate a future that's as considerate as it is compelling with its world class team in Tennessee.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Founded in 1843 and headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The Company's approximately 50,000 employees produce innovative end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital jobsite solutions, outdoor and lifestyle products, and engineered fasteners to support the world's builders, tradespeople and DIYers. The Company's world class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and Cub Cadet®. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com or follow Stanley Black & Decker on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

