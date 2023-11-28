A Daily Dose of Festive Delights in Pierce County

Travel Tacoma - Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports

28 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

TACOMA, Wash., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel Tacoma - Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports, the official destination marketing organization for Pierce County, Washington, has announced a captivating holiday initiative: "31 Days of Holiday Magic." This thoughtfully curated calendar features a hand-picked event each day of December, offering visitors a chance to experience the season's joy across several locations in Pierce County, including Tacoma, Puyallup, Gig Harbor, Sumner, Fife, and more.

Holiday Magic - same name as the calendar, but a different event entirely - at Washington State Fairgrounds affords visitors the sights, sounds, and aromas of the holiday season.
From the enchanting Gig Harbor Gnome Hunt to the illuminating Zoolights in Tacoma, the calendar is brimming with unique experiences. Movie lovers can relive the classic "It's a Wonderful Life" at the Blue Mouse Theatre in Tacoma, while those seeking a historical touch can enjoy "Christmas at the Fort" in Lakewood. The festivities extend to a Lighted Boat Parade in Gig Harbor and the heartwarming "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" performance at Tacoma Little Theatre. Those with an active bent can ice skate with family indoors, but through the magic of the season, through falling snow.

Food and drink enthusiasts are not left behind, with opportunities to indulge in holiday Beer and Cider from local establishments like Peaks & Pints in Tacoma and Cockrell Cider in Puyallup. For those wishing to make the most of family time, Field Bar in Tacoma offers a perfect setting with its selection of fresh seafood, salads, and a mini market for last-minute gifts.

"Imagine a holiday season where the biggest worry is deciding which exciting event to attend next," said Matt Wakefield, Chief Data and Marketing Officer, Travel Tacoma - Mt. Rainier. "Our calendar is like a festive buffet - you'll want to try a little bit of everything, and there's no judgment for going back for seconds."

The "31 Days of Holiday Magic" encourages visitors to explore the diversity of Pierce County's holiday offerings and consider extended stays to fully immerse themselves in the festive atmosphere. This initiative not only showcases the region's rich cultural tapestry but also invites people to create lasting memories and new traditions.

Available online at www.traveltacoma.com/holiday-magic, this holiday calendar is a gateway to a December filled with wonder, excitement, and a touch of magic in Pierce County.

About Travel Tacoma – Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports
Travel Tacoma – Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports is the official destination marketing organization for Tacoma and Pierce County, Washington. Accredited by Destinations International. For more information, visit www.traveltacoma.com.

SOURCE Travel Tacoma - Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports

