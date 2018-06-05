A Dairy Farmer, an Artist, and a Podcaster Walk into a Barn…

ROSEMONT, Ill., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Who's responsible for the yogurt in your smoothie, the cheese on your pizza and the ice cream in your cone?

They're dairy farmers, chefs, cheese, butter and yogurt artisans, creamery owners and more. And they share one undeniable characteristic: devotion.

Look for murals by local artists on barn walls, in eateries and other spaces across the country.

This June, in honor of National Dairy Month, the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy is partnering with nearly 40,000 family farms, processors and dairy brands to spotlight the many people who are devoted to dairy. The month-long celebration will rally communities from coast to coast to salute people's passion for dairy and remind consumers that the dairy community loves making dairy just as much as consumers love to enjoy it.

As part of the multi-year Undeniably Dairy campaign, this year's National Dairy Month celebration will be unprecedented in both scope and scale. The effort will leverage large-format murals, podcasts and events and special activations to spotlight dairy devotees from every part of the farm-to-community chain.

Look for murals by local artists on barn walls, in eateries and other spaces across the country, from Chef Marc Forgione's New York City restaurant to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway tunnel. These paintings will convey the hard work and passion that goes into making dairy foods. In fact, more than seven murals will be up before the end of the July in high-traffic areas, stopping people in their tracks and encouraging them to take pictures to share on social media.

"The dairy community is stronger than ever, taking extra steps to leave the land better than they found it and using new innovations to care better for cows all while delivering on the safe, high-quality dairy products consumers expect," said Beth Engelmann, chief marketing communications officer at Dairy Management Inc., which supports the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy. "Year two of Undeniably Dairy will serve as a kick-off to celebrate the devotion of farmers, chefs and everyone in-between who bring the sustainably nutritious and delicious dairy foods that people know and love, to their table."

The June Dairy Month effort is supported by the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy, which was established by dairy farmers to address common goals, one of which is to tell their story.

"We hope to reach more people in June so they get to know the innovative, environmentally conscious practices dairy farm families like mine use every day," said Nate Chittenden, a third-generation farmer from Dutch Hollow Farms in Schodack Landing, NY, whose barn was decorated with a mural by street artist Nils Westergard. "We're proud of what we do and have always been inspired by the connection we all share, which starts with the way we care for our cows to make the dairy foods you love that in turn, helps me to provide the food on my family's table."

There will be opportunities to hear more from Nate, Chef Marc and others through chart-ranking podcasts including:

Gastropod

Spilled Milk

Oprah's Super Soul Conversations

The Sporkful

The Bowery Boys

Katie Couric

Other special events include 3D sidewalk chalk murals, on-farm breakfast events, and more. To learn about these and the Undeniably Dairy campaign, visit:

The Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy® is a forum that brings together the dairy community to address the changing needs and expectations of consumers through a framework of shared best practices and accountability. Initiated in 2008 by dairy farmers through the dairy checkoff, we collaborate on efforts that are important both to us and our valued customers – issues like animal care, food safety, nutrition and health, the environment and economics. The Innovation Center is committed to continuous improvement from farm to table, striving to ensure a socially responsible and economically viable dairy community.

Dairy Management Inc.™ (DMI) is funded by America's nearly 42,000 dairy farmers, as well as dairy importers. Created to help increase sales and demand for dairy products, DMI and its related organizations work to increase demand for dairy through research, education and innovation, and to maintain confidence in dairy foods, farms and businesses. DMI manages the National Dairy Council and the American Dairy Association and founded the U.S. Dairy Export Council and the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy.

