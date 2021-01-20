A dark horse contender in the wearables market, realme breaks into the Top 10 TWS brand in terms of global market share

In the true wireless stereo hearables (TWS) market, realme has garnered 2% of the global market share. This is merely one step in the realme's stategy to foster new companies and ideas, to participate in co-creation and scale innovative AIoT products. To this end, realme will launch its own AIot platform TechLife in 2021, aiming to bring a more cohesive and integrated smart living lifestyle to youths of today, allowing for greater communication and collaboration for users.

realme will build on its strong performance in 2020 to deliver a even stronger result in 2021. Just like its user base of youths between 18 to 25, realme looks to dream big and leap into the future with confidence. Already a Top 5 brand in 12 different countries, realme aims to develop AIoT ecosystems to cater to Individual, Family and Travel groups under the realme brand.

About realme

realme is a technology brand that brings trendsetting smartphones and AIoT products to the global market. realme users are young and globally-minded. They 'Dare to Leap', empowered by the latest in technology and design.

realme is recognized as one of the mainstream smartphone brands according to Counterpoint's statistics of global smartphone shipments in Q3 2020, which ranks it at 7th in the world. In 2019, realme's global smartphone shipments reached 25 million with a YoY growth rate of 808%, making realme the fastest-growing smartphone brand in the world for four consecutive quarters from Q3 2019 to Q2 2020. realme has entered 61 markets worldwide, including China, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Europe, Russia, Australia, Middle East, Africa with a global user base of over 50 million.

For more information, please contact:

Wen, WU

Head of Corporate Public Relations

[email protected] (+86 158 1058 0696)

or go to www.realme.com.

SOURCE realme