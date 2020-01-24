A Day in the Life of Flirtey: The Future of Delivery (VIDEO)

Flirtey is a full-stack aviation company, which has allowed for rapid iteration, testing and commercialization of its advanced drone delivery technology. Flirtey's ability to manufacture its aircraft from the ground up within its own facility has accelerated the safety, reliability and production of its technology.

As shown in the newly released video, Flirtey's industry-leading technology includes the Flirtey Eagle, an advanced delivery drone; the Flirtey Portal, a sophisticated takeoff and landing platform that enables scalable operations; and an autonomous software platform that enables drones to deliver safely to American homes.

Flirtey's advanced technology is designed to safely deliver up to 75% of packages with the delivery goal of less than 10 minutes.

About Flirtey

Flirtey is the industry-leading independent drone delivery service, with a mission to save lives and improve lifestyles by making delivery instant for everyone. The company first made history in 2015 when it conducted the first ever FAA-approved drone delivery. In the years that followed, Flirtey has gone on to become the first unmanned aircraft system company to perform an autonomous drone delivery to a home, and to pioneer an AED drone delivery service in the U.S. Flirtey has worked alongside NASA, the City of Reno, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine, emergency medical services provider REMSA, and various commercial partners to create the fastest, most efficient and customer-centric logistics technology in the world. Learn more at flirtey.com.

