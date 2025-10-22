A Day of Service: Dozens Turn Out to Renovate the Historic, Old Town Hall in Zachary, Louisiana

Employees from the Mayor's Office, Tradebe Environmental Services and Sherwin Williams joined forces to restore one of the city's iconic landmarks during a community day of service.

ZACHARY, La., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The historic, old town hall in Zachary, Louisiana got a fresh look today after volunteers from the Zachary Mayor's office, Tradebe Environmental Services and Sherwin Williams spent the day renovating the nearly 100-year-old building.

The plans for the 1,000 square foot building were approved in 1930, and it was completed in 1931 for $4200. It housed the fire engine, jail cell, mayor's office, and council meeting room.

"The City of Zachary is proud to partner with Tradebe Environmental and Sherwin Williams to restore the Old Town Hall, one of our community's most treasured landmarks. Their generous support ensures that this historic building—home to priceless artifacts, stories, and traditions—will continue to inspire and connect generations to come. Together, we are preserving the heart of our city's past while giving it a fresh new look for the future," said Zachary Mayor David McDavid.

"It is truly an honor for Tradebe Environmental Services to collaborate with the Mayor's office and Sherwin Williams to re-imagine this historic building. Tradebe has facilities across the country, and it is especially important for us to volunteer and invest in the communities where our employees live, work and play. The transformation of the Old Town Hall has been fun to watch. I am thrilled we played such an integral role," said Oriol Mateu, US CEO of Tradebe Environmental Services.

Along with volunteering their time, Sherwin Williams of Zachary also donated brushes, rollers, and more than twenty gallons of paint to support the initiative.

Currently, the building is a museum with archives containing exhibits about local people and places, antique books as well as the original Council table where the aldermen met monthly.

Pictures can be found HERE.

About Tradebe Environmental Services US

Tradebe Environmental Services US | For over 20 years, Tradebe has provided high quality services in the United States, leveraging the power of its local team and assets. With a focus on safety and compliance, Tradebe recycles more than 90,000 tons of waste per year using advanced technologies, aiding customers in achieving their sustainability objectives.

Entering the US Market in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, IL, Tradebe USA has expanded to more than 40 sites and employs over 900 people. Offering a comprehensive service package spanning from collection and transportation to treatment and recycling, Tradebe USA enables clients to concentrate on their core business while entrusting the intricacies of waste management to their expert team.

