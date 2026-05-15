A day of slowing down with Su Dongpo

WUHAN, China, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Su Dongpo was a poet, a painter, and a successful statesman of the Northern Song Dynasty(960-1127). In Huangzhou, he was sent away from the political center and fell to one of the lowest points of his life. What makes Su Dongpo so beloved in China is the open-minded and resilient attitude toward life he developed through hardship. Follow China Daily reporter Stephanie to see how Su Dongpo rebuilt himself in adversity.

SOURCE China Daily