A day of slowing down with Su Dongpo

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China Daily

May 15, 2026, 01:19 ET

WUHAN, China, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Su Dongpo was a poet, a painter, and a successful statesman of the Northern Song Dynasty(960-1127). In Huangzhou, he was sent away from the political center and fell to one of the lowest points of his life. What makes Su Dongpo so beloved in China is the open-minded and resilient attitude toward life he developed through hardship. Follow China Daily reporter Stephanie to see how Su Dongpo rebuilt himself in adversity.

SOURCE China Daily

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