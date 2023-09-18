A Dazzling Collaboration: monya_ and Genevieve Gorder Partner on New Personalized Jewelry Collection

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- monya_, the destination for handcrafted personalized jewelry, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new collection in partnership with renowned interior designer and television personality, Genevieve Gorder.

The exciting collaboration combines Genevieve's passion for storytelling with Monya's expert craftsmanship, resulting in a 21-piece collection of zodiac medallions, initial charms, nameplates, and more. The customized jewelry collection includes necklaces, rings, earrings, and bracelets.

Zodiac Medallions

"Each piece of this collection offers a personal connection to adornment," says Genevieve Gorder. "I see jewelry almost like the skin we wear, something you don't want to take off, which is why I am so excited to partner with Monya to help tell the story of you, your people, and your pride."

Genevieve Gorder for Monya is a celebration of individuality, offering a range of timeless customized jewelry that caters to every style and occasion. Every piece in the collection is meticulously handcrafted in Monya's Chicago factory using the finest ethically-sourced materials, including conflict-free stones and recycled silver and gold, ensuring both beauty and longevity.

"Monya has always been about celebrating the artistry of jewelry-making and allowing people to express themselves through our creations," says Daniel Wein, Head of Brand at Monya. "Genevieve's passion is evident in everything she does, which is why we are so excited to partner on her first-ever jewelry collection."

Available in sterling silver; 10K and 14K solid gold; and with diamonds, each piece is designed to tell a personalized story that can be worn alone or layered and stacked. Now, engraved names of loved ones, meaningful dates and special places traveled can be kept close and worn for years to come.

The collection launches September 18 and will be available for purchase exclusively at www.monyajewelry.com/genevieve .

About monya_:

Monya is the newly-launched personalized jewelry brand designed for every day, the exceptional, and every moment in between.

Monya is the first direct-to-consumer brand of the storied Hampden Corporation, a fourth-generation, family-owned jewelry designer and manufacturer. With deep roots in Chicago since 1922, Hampden is among the oldest and most respected personalized jewelry manufacturers in the United States. This legacy of superior quality and American-made craftsmanship is the foundation of Monya's simple elegance.

About Genevieve Gorder:

Genevieve Gorder's soulful style and open spirit have made her one of America's favorite interior designers for years.

A two-time Emmy nominee, she is also the founder and director of the Genevieve Gorder brand, a television host, designer and producer, a home product designer, contributing author, and global ambassador for home and human rights.

Gorder has appeared and been featured in over twenty lifestyle shows around the world, and now her passion for storytelling and design comes to life in a new collection of jewelry for Monya.

