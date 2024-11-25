A Decacorn Founder and the former CEO of Felyx Join EWOR as Full-Time Partners, Driving the Fellowship for Outlier Tech Founders

EWOR has announced that Petter Made, co-founder of decacorn SumUp, and Quinten Selhorst, founder of Felyx, are joining as full-time partners.

BERLIN, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Built by founders for founders, EWOR offers hands-on support at the inception and pre-seed stage directly from those who have started billion-dollar companies. Made's and Selhorst's experience will further elevate EWOR's mission of creating the leading fellowship for outlier entrepreneurs.

"I want to leave a dent in the universe by supporting the most extraordinary minds. With EWOR, I can do exactly that," said Petter Made, reflecting on his decision to continue his journey with EWOR after co-founding SumUp, valued at €8.5bn, and building Drooms to a 9-figure valuation. Now, the average company value created by EWOR full-time Partners exceeds €2 billion per partner.

The EWOR Fellowship continues to set new benchmarks in the European entrepreneurial landscape. By the time fellows have completed the fellowship and had their 'EWOR Grand Pitch', they go on to raise €2 million on average, which is more than ten times the amount raised by founders from comparable European initiatives.

Numbers are not the only reason for fellows to apply. "For me, the major reason to become an EWOR fellow was joining a group of the world's most capable individuals — knowing that, together, we might change the world," as Jörgen Tveit, founder of Thaleron, a fellow from their 5th cohort, puts it.

EWOR has a very simple hypothesis: Great minds build extraordinary companies. Consequently, the fellowship is extremely selective, accepting only 0.1% of applicants. As partner Quinten Selhorst explains, "EWOR is about quality over quantity. We work with a maximum of 5 co-founding teams per partner a year, ensuring that each fellow receives direct, one-on-one coaching from seasoned founders and investors."

The bespoke founder support and the valuable investor network, are reasons why the EWOR Fellowship also appeals to serial entrepreneurs and repeat founders. This includes renowned founders such as Andrew Nutter, Ricky Knox, and Tim Seithe, who have achieved exits valued in the tens to hundreds of millions of dollars and are angel investors themselves.

An Unrivalled Ecosystem for Extraordinary Minds

Fellows gain access to:

Up to €200,000 in pre-seed capital and a network of 1000+ investors and mentors. Additionally, up to €300,000 in kind support including third party credits and discounts.

and a network of 1000+ investors and mentors. Additionally, up to €300,000 in kind support including third party credits and discounts. 1-1 weekly coaching with the EWOR Partners, who respectively have built Adjust (€1.2 billion exit), ProGlove (€500 million exit), United Domains (€400 million company), SumUp (€8.5 billion), New Now Group, and Felyx.

with the EWOR Partners, who respectively have built Adjust (€1.2 billion exit), ProGlove (€500 million exit), United Domains (€400 million company), SumUp (€8.5 billion), New Now Group, and Felyx. Exceptional focus groups with the EWOR Partners that accelerate a founders journey to unicorn by an estimation of 2 years, focussing on fundraising, company setup, backend infrastructure, hiring, and personal development as a founder.

that accelerate a founders journey to unicorn by an estimation of 2 years, focussing on fundraising, company setup, backend infrastructure, hiring, and personal development as a founder. Full in-house support, including legal advice, design assistance, and various professional services.

Instead of running a rigid programme, EWOR offers a comprehensive ecosystem that allows founders to choose between 8 learning modules on their own schedule. This allows founders to focus solely on building impactful, scalable companies.

With Made and Selhorst joining as new Partners, EWOR will continue shaping the global future of tech entrepreneurship from Europe.

