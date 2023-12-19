A DECADE IN THE MAKING: OREO RETURNS TO THE BIG GAME IN 2024

News provided by

Mondelez International

19 Dec, 2023, 10:00 ET

The brand's second-ever in game spot is one of many big moments planned for the iconic brand in the coming year.

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OREO, America's favorite cookie, is gearing up for a monumental 2024 that includes a return to the Big Game.  

The OREO brand promises a spot that puts a playful twist on the cookie's iconic role in pop culture. The Mondelēz International cookie brand will air a 30-second spot from The Martin Agency during the second quarter on February 11, 2024. The spot will be directed by Emmy award winning director, Dave Laden and produced by Hungry Man Inc. and PXP. 

Continue Reading
Dave Laden on set for OREO cookies.
Dave Laden on set for OREO cookies.

This announcement comes over a decade after the brand was last part of the Big Game. In 2013, OREO aired a 30 second in-game spot, "Whisper Fight" and made advertising history when the brand reacted in real time, tweeting the phrase, "You can still dunk in the dark," after the lights went off in the stadium during that same game.

"The OREO brand is an American icon that has been a playful part of pop culture for years, and we are thrilled to share our new creative with our fans on the biggest marketing stage there is," shared Michelle Deignan, Vice President, OREO, US. "With this iconic ad, we'll be kicking off a momentous 2024 for Milk's favorite cookie, so be sure to stay tuned for more exciting things coming  throughout the next year."

For more information and updates on the Big Game ad, fans can visit OREO at https://www.oreo.com/ and follow OREO® on Facebook/OREOUnitedStates, Twitter/X @OREO, TikTok @theoreoofficial or on Instagram @OREO to be among the first to know about future brand news.

About OREO® Cookie
OREO® is America's favorite cookie, available in more than 100 countries around the globe. Over 60 billion OREO® cookies are sold each year with more than 20 billion of those cookies sold in the U.S. annually. An estimated 500 billion OREO® cookies have been sold since the first OREO® biscuit was developed in 1912. For more information, follow OREO® on Facebook/OREOUnitedStates, Twitter/X @OREO, TikTok @theoreoofficial or on Instagram @OREO.

About Mondelēz International
Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2022 net revenues of approximately $31 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ

Media Contact

Weber Shandwick OREO Team

[email protected]

SOURCE Mondelez International

Also from this source

Triscuit Crackers launches a petition to become the "Unofficial State Snack of Michigan"

Triscuit Crackers launches a petition to become the "Unofficial State Snack of Michigan"

A delicious unapologetically wholesome snack for an unapologetically wholesome state. Triscuit Crackers are the feel-good staple that has been in...
Join the Back-to-School Bash with Limited-Edition Nabisco Multipack Snacks Featuring Characters from Nintendo Switch Games

Join the Back-to-School Bash with Limited-Edition Nabisco Multipack Snacks Featuring Characters from Nintendo Switch Games

What's one way to bring the fun of gaming to the cafeteria this school year? With a Nabisco Multipack featuring characters from the Mario Kart 8...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.