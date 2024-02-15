A Decade of Distinction: NISA Named a 2023 Greenwich Quality Leader in the category of Overall U.S. Institutional Investment Management Service Quality, published on February 14, 2024

News provided by

NISA Investment Advisors, LLC

15 Feb, 2024, 13:00 ET

  • The award marks the 10th consecutive year of recognition by Coalition Greenwich.

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NISA Investment Advisors, LLC has been recognized as a Greenwich Quality Leader in the category of Overall U.S. Institutional Investment Management Service Quality for the 10th consecutive year. This award is given to asset management firms that excel in "delivering superior levels of client service that help institutional investors achieve their investment goals and objectives."

Cheryl Hanson, NISA's Managing Director of Client Services, expressed her gratitude for clients' ongoing trust in the firm: "NISA is honored to be recognized by Coalition Greenwich for the past decade and deeply values the trusted partnership we have built with clients. We remain laser-focused on supporting our clients with investment management solutions to meet their individualized needs."

2023 Greenwich Awards were announced by Coalition Greenwich on February 14, 2024. Between February and November of 2023, Coalition Greenwich conducted interviews with 708 institutional investors from 575 of the largest tax-exempt funds in the United States. These U.S.-based institutional investors are corporate, public, union, and endowment and foundation funds, with either pension or investment pool assets greater than $150 million. No compensation was paid by NISA in connection with obtaining or using this ranking. NISA was one of three 2023 recipients. Rankings do not represent any one client's experience because they reflect an average of experiences of clients who chose to participate. Visit www.greenwich.com for more details, including past rankings and methodology.

About NISA Investment Advisors, LLC
NISA Investment Advisors, LLC is a registered investment adviser, and manages assets for some of the largest institutional investors in the U.S. The firm is 100% employee-owned and based in St. Louis, Missouri. Client portfolios include investment-grade fixed income, derivative overlay and equity investments. As of December 31, 2023, NISA managed $288 billion in physical assets and $238 billion in derivative notional value in separate account portfolios. $19.9 billion in repurchase agreement notional and underlying assets are reported in both physical assets and derivatives notional value under management.

For more information, visit www.nisa.com and see us on LinkedIn.

All investments entail risk including loss of principal; derivatives investments could lose more than the amount invested.

Contact:
Michael Herley for NISA Investment Advisors, LLC
[email protected] or 203-308-1409

SOURCE NISA Investment Advisors, LLC

Also from this source

NISA Unveils Key Insights for Fiduciaries in Partial Annuity Buyout Transactions

NISA Unveils Key Insights for Fiduciaries in Partial Annuity Buyout Transactions

NISA Investment Advisors, LLC ("NISA") released a new and intuitive economic model that sheds light on the dynamics of Pension Risk Transfers (PRTs), ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.