A Decade of Distinction: NISA Named a 2023 Greenwich Quality Leader in the category of Overall U.S. Institutional Investment Management Service Quality, published on February 14, 2024

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NISA Investment Advisors, LLC has been recognized as a Greenwich Quality Leader in the category of Overall U.S. Institutional Investment Management Service Quality for the 10th consecutive year. This award is given to asset management firms that excel in "delivering superior levels of client service that help institutional investors achieve their investment goals and objectives."

Cheryl Hanson, NISA's Managing Director of Client Services, expressed her gratitude for clients' ongoing trust in the firm: "NISA is honored to be recognized by Coalition Greenwich for the past decade and deeply values the trusted partnership we have built with clients. We remain laser-focused on supporting our clients with investment management solutions to meet their individualized needs."

2023 Greenwich Awards were announced by Coalition Greenwich on February 14, 2024. Between February and November of 2023, Coalition Greenwich conducted interviews with 708 institutional investors from 575 of the largest tax-exempt funds in the United States. These U.S.-based institutional investors are corporate, public, union, and endowment and foundation funds, with either pension or investment pool assets greater than $150 million. No compensation was paid by NISA in connection with obtaining or using this ranking. NISA was one of three 2023 recipients. Rankings do not represent any one client's experience because they reflect an average of experiences of clients who chose to participate. Visit www.greenwich.com for more details, including past rankings and methodology.

About NISA Investment Advisors, LLC

NISA Investment Advisors, LLC is a registered investment adviser, and manages assets for some of the largest institutional investors in the U.S. The firm is 100% employee-owned and based in St. Louis, Missouri. Client portfolios include investment-grade fixed income, derivative overlay and equity investments. As of December 31, 2023, NISA managed $288 billion in physical assets and $238 billion in derivative notional value in separate account portfolios. $19.9 billion in repurchase agreement notional and underlying assets are reported in both physical assets and derivatives notional value under management.

For more information, visit www.nisa.com and see us on LinkedIn.

All investments entail risk including loss of principal; derivatives investments could lose more than the amount invested.

