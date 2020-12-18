A Decade of Excellence: Garfield Refining Wins Best Dental Scrap Refiner Award for 10th Straight Year

Dentaltown Magazine hosts an annual celebration called the Townie Choice Awards to highlight top companies in the dental industry. Every year, thousands of dental professionals from around the U.S. and Canada vote on a list of nominees and honor companies who provide superior products and services to the dental industry.

Garfield has won the award for "Best Dental Refiner" every year since the category's inception in 2010. Dental professionals recognize Townie award-winners as the most reliable and reputable in the industry. Garfield's feat of winning the award for 10 years in a row is a testament to its loyal customers, commitment to excellence, and is a firm affirmation that dental professionals can't live without its refining expertise.

"Winning this award for the past decade is truly an honor and a reminder that putting customers first pays off. We appreciate every one of our clients and are thankful for their recognition," says Morgan Kerrissey, President of Garfield Refining. "It is especially meaningful this year, considering the immense challenges so many in the dental industry faced. We look forward to 2021 and another decade of service."

Garfield Refining works with dentists to recover precious metals like gold, silver, platinum, and palladium often present in dental scrap, including crowns, bridges, inlays, and clasps. Garfield experts separate the precious metals from the dental materials and refine them, which allows the company to monetize otherwise non-fungible materials. The company's in-house refining and assay services eliminate the middleman and increase revenue for dentists and other dental professionals.

As a third-generation owned family business, Garfield's customer-first approach has helped it build lasting relationships with professionals across the dental industry, including dentists, dental labs, dental assistants, and dental service organizations. In addition to serving the dental industry, Garfield also processes materials from other industries and individuals, including jewelers, pawnbrokers, gold buyers, and private sellers.

Garfield Refining is also committed to philanthropic efforts, especially in the Philadelphia community, where it's been located since 1892. The company has donated 480 N95 masks over the fall to Philadelphia FIGHT Community Health Centers, a nonprofit organization that's actively caring for patients during the COVID-19 crisis. Garfield supplied the masks for staff at FIGHT to help reduce the spread of novel Coronavirus and ensure access to high-quality medical and dental care for the Philadelphians who need it most during these challenging times.

To learn more about Garfield Refining and the services they offer, visit GarfieldRefining.com or call (800) 523-0968.

About Garfield Refining: Garfield Refining is a 128-year-old precious metal refinery that buys gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. Family-owned and operated in Philadelphia since 1892, Garfield Refining has an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau and has done business with more than one million customers worldwide.

CONTACT:

Garrett Ettinger 267-297-2840

[email protected]

810 E. Cayuga Street, Philadelphia, PA 19124

SOURCE Garfield Refining Company

