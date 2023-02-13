A Decade of Excellence: Logicalis Recognized on CRN's 2023 MSP 500 List for 10 Consecutive Years

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis, a global technology service provider, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named the company to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Security 100 category for 2023. Logicalis has been on the distinguished list every year for a decade, underscoring its technology expertise and success helping clients drive digital transformation and deliver sustainable outcomes.

Logicalis was recognized especially for its strength in the security space as it develops tailored security solutions with a holistic, architectural approach. Logicalis considers each organization's unique infrastructures and leverages proven, industry-standard frameworks to build strategies that align with its customers' overall business goals.

"In this ever-changing environment, we strive to help our customers meet current needs, while future-proofing their organizations to be adaptable to whatever lays ahead," said Logicalis US CEO Jon Groves. "We are honored to be acknowledged for the success of our security solutions, and even more so to have secured inclusion on the MSP 500 list for an entire decade. The consistency of this recognition is a true testament to the strength of our teams' commitment to serve as Architects of Change™ each and every day."

The annual MSP 500 list recognizes industry-leading service providers in North America who are driving a new wave of growth and innovation for the channel through forward-thinking approaches to managed services, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions, while maximizing their return on investment. It is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

"MSPs continue to see increased demand for their managed communications, collaboration and security services," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on our 2023 MSP 500 list deserve credit for their innovative and game-changing approaches to managed services in these unpredictable times, as well as their ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems without straining IT budgets."

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

About Logicalis US

We are Architects of Change™. We help organizations succeed in a digital-first world. At Logicalis, we harness our collective technology expertise to help our clients build a blueprint for success, so they can deliver sustainable outcomes that matter.

Our lifecycle services across cloud, connectivity, collaboration and security are designed to help optimize operations, reduce risk and empower employees.

As a global technology service provider, we deliver next-generation digital managed services, to provide our clients with real-time visibility and actionable insights across the performance of their digital ecosystem including; availability, user experience, security, economic performance and sustainability.

Our 7000+ 'Architects of Change' are based in 27 countries around the globe, helping our 10,000+ clients across a range of industry sectors, create sustainable outcomes through technology.

Logicalis has annualized revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa.

It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $4.6 billion.

For more information visit https://us.logicalis.com

