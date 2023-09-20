A Decade of Innovation: SimX Debuts the Virtual Manikin Series for Customizable, True-to-Life Medical Training
20 Sep, 2023, 08:48 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The SimX Virtual Manikin Series is now available for medical professionals worldwide. To celebrate their 10-year anniversary of improving patient safety through more immersive medical simulation, SimX has developed the Virtual Manikin Series with custom case creation capabilities.
In contrast with traditional medical manikins limited to one specific procedure or simulation, the SimX Virtual Manikin Series is a customizable collection of patient encounters that allow educators to select patient avatars, environments, and scenario outcomes to create unique simulation sessions. VR training requires less maintenance, equipment, and manpower than traditional manikin simulation. Unlike physical silicone manikins, the Virtual Manikin can be set up in less than 5 minutes in any space available.
All scenarios in the Virtual Manikin Series can be customized in real-time to meet the needs of educators and learners. With the Virtual Manikin, instructors can edit and control:
- Patient appearance
- Patient vitals
- Patient animations
- Lab and imaging results
- Physical exam findings
- The final diagnosis
- Patient & NPC dialogue
Currently, the SimX Virtual Manikin Series offers two encounters: one focused on pediatric pathologies and the other on adults with chest pain-related complaints. More Virtual Manikin subtypes are in development and will be made available on the SimX Marketplace as they are finalized, tested, and integrated into the series.
The potential impact of this technology could revolutionize healthcare training. "Imagine if you could train the next generation of healthcare workers remotely with more efficiency and repetition than in a traditional classroom setting," says Dr. Tyler Andre, MD, an emergency room physician from Pasco, WA, and SimX's director of business development. "That's what the SimX Virtual Manikin Series does. It allows learners to practice in the most life-like way possible so that they're prepared when real lives are at stake. Our goal is to save patient lives."
The SimX Virtual Manikin series includes a scenario preset feature where instructors can create and save custom patient findings, diagnoses, vitals, and patient animations. Presets are saved to an instructor's profile and can be reused for more efficient training sessions. Each Virtual Manikin scenario comes with a handful of preconfigured presets for quick and easy simulation training based on true-to-life patient encounters.
SimX is the world's largest VR training platform for healthcare professionals. In partnership with top institutions like the Cleveland Clinic, NYU, Stanford, Mayo Clinic, and the Department of Defense, SimX transforms medical training by creating customizable, repeatable, immersive VR patient encounters. Founded by clinicians for clinicians, SimX believes that the more a learner practices with verisimilitude, the better prepared they will be for real-life, emergent situations.
See SimX's Virtual Manikin Series in action here.
Media Contact:
Michael Werner
650-231-5384
[email protected]
SOURCE SimX VR
Share this article