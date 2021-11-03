TRINITY, Fla., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 11, 2021, Florida Joint Care Institute will celebrate its 10th Anniversary as well as the milestone of 10,000 surgeries performed. Since 2011, the innovation of Outpatient Total Joint Replacement has attracted patients by promoting at-home recovery, lower cost, and reduced risk of infection. As we begin our second decade, founding members Dr. Stephen Hanff and Dr. Jennifer Cook, along with partner Dr. Aaron Mates, are dedicated to the practice's mission to provide exceptional orthopaedic care to the community of Trinity and the West coast of Florida in an efficient and compassionate manner.

Dr. Stephen Hanff, Dr. Jennifer Cook, Dr. Aaron Mates. A Decade of Outpatient Joint Replacement Innovation in Trinity

FJCI patients seek care to perform, play, and live their best life. Dr. Cook, a Harvard trained surgeon and pioneer of outpatient joint replacement, commented, "It is hard to believe that 10 years have passed since we first opened our doors. I am proud to be a part of the continuously growing community of Trinity. We have been through a lot over the years, from hurricanes to pandemics, during which time we have provided over 231,000 patient visits. We have expanded our services to include physical therapy, and most recently a surgery center, to give our patients the highest quality and safest experience possible. I look forward to the future of Florida Joint Care Institute!"

Since the clinic opened in 2011, the surgeons at FJCI have performed over 3,200 total joint replacements. In reflecting on the 10th anniversary of the practice, Dr. Hanff, born and raised in the Trinity area, stated, "We created a vision dedicated to our core values as surgeons. As ten years have now passed, it is with gratitude I can reflect on the tens of thousands of lives I have been privileged to care for. I hope to be blessed with at least as many more."

The practice currently serves 43,000 active patients in the area. Dr. Mates Fellowship trained in orthobiologics and sports extremity surgery, reflects, "It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the community. I look forward to continuing our role as orthopedic surgeons for the decade to come. Through advancing research and technology, providing the next generation with the highest level of care." FJCI continues to welcome new patients and care for existing patients in the region.

