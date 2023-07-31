A Decade of Staffing - SkillsetGroup's 10 Year Anniversary

SANTA ANA, Calif., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- June 13th, 2023, marked a significant milestone for SkillsetGroup as they celebrated their 10-year anniversary. For 10 years, the company has helped businesses across the country find and develop qualified talent to help them achieve their goals.

SkillsetGroup celebrated our 10th anniversary as a company last month and we couldn't be more proud of the achievements we have made in the last decade. From being a 5 time Inc 5000 list award winner to making a positive impact in our communities, we are proud to serve those that are looking for better opportunity in life. To commemorate the occasion we put together a snapshot of our company throughout the years with some words from our CEO.

Since opening in 2013, SkillsetGroup has lived out its mission of providing the best possible staffing services to businesses nationwide. The company is renowned for its commitment to integrity, innovation and connecting people with meaningful opportunities. Throughout its tenure, SkillsetGroup has made several notable accomplishments such as:

- Establishing a national presence by expanding into 7 offices across the Southwest United States

- Developing a comprehensive suite of workforce and human resources solutions tailored to each client's needs

- Building strong partnerships with employers and institutions to ensure the best talent is available to businesses

- Growing its team of experienced staffing experts to fit the needs of its clients

- Assisting over 1,000 companies in finding high-quality employees

- Placing over 30,000 high quality candidates

- Four years named on the Inc 5000 list of fastest growing companies

- Awardees of Top Workplaces award from the Orange County Register in 2022

These last 10 years as a company SkillsetGroup has spent its efforts supporting communities, building a culture of retention internally and for their clients, pursuing charitable endeavors, and giving countless individuals a path to a better future. For them, it is all about helping those that need it at the end of the day. Every candidate placed in a job is seen as an accomplishment.

To commemorate this milestone, SkillsetGroup CEO and Founder Clint Armstrong remarked, "I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to every single one of our team members for their unwavering commitment, trust, and contributions to our mission, vision, and values. SkillsetGroup stands as a beacon of strength and integrity in our industry. We are not merely manufacturers of a product; we are in the business of connecting with people."

As SkillsetGroup enters its next decade of operation, it remains committed to providing employers with prompt service and exceptional results. The company looks forward to continuing its mission of connecting employers with the best talent and helping businesses reach their goals.

About SkillsetGroup

SkillsetGroup staffing and consulting company, founded in 2013, has offices and clients throughout the U.S. SkillsetGroup specializes in staffing IT, accounting, engineering, skilled labor and many other positions, nationwide. The Orange County, Calif.-based firm appeared on the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies list for a fourth time in 2022. SkillsetGroup's mission is to build a culture of retention for its clients.

SOURCE SkillsetGroup