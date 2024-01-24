MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TaxTalent, TaxSearch, and TaxForce have worked closely with BPA Search to compile the analysis for the 10th annual Global Tax Market Assessment. This is the ONLY annual report that gives the tax profession a global perspective from a recruiting and retention point of view and provides invaluable insights surrounding tax hiring, retention, and development. This will help not only tax teams but also aid in educating their financial and HR leadership on the critical challenges and opportunities the tax industry is poised to face in 2024 and beyond.

A decade of supply and demand struggles in tax and critical issues to prepare for in 2024 and beyond.

Within this comprehensive report, you will discover an in-depth analysis of our 2024 predictions surrounding the following five major topics:

Generational Changes in Leadership Unknowns in 2024 Increased Demand in Tax Specialty and Functional Areas Challenging Levels of Hiring Tensions in Work Policies

We recommend you review the report as soon as possible so that you can educate financial and HR leadership on the supply and demand issues tax departments have been struggling with for over a decade and will continue to struggle with this year and beyond.

