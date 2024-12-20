A DIAMOND IS FOREVER CELEBRATES HOLIDAY CAMPAIGN "FOREVER PRESENT" PRESENTED BY DE BEERS GROUP

Courtesy of De Beers Group | View & Download

A Diamond is Forever hosted a holiday celebration in honor of their new marketing campaign, 'Forever Present,' presented by De Beers Group



WHO: Jewelry Designers Bernard James (Bernard James Jewelry), David Rees and Ron Anderson (Ten Thousand Things), George Inaki Root (Milamore Jewelry), Jade Lustig (Jade Trau), Jameel Mohammed (KHIRY), Jennifer Shanker (MUSE), Judy Geib (Judy Geib), Johnny Nelson (Johnny Nelson Jewelry), Lorraine West (Lorraine West Jewelry) Michelle Fantaci (Michelle Fantaci Fine Jewelry); Forever Present Campaign Talent Amanda Jean Milligan, Astrid Atherly, Donna Ramsbottom-Reed, Oslyn Braithwaite, Samantha Dela Cruz, Viviene Dela Cruz, William Douglas Garrison Brown; Black Fashion Fair Founder Antoine Gregory, Amina Vassa, Stylist Bailey Moon, BMC Studio Founder Brandon Murphy, Candace Marie, Caroline Vazzana, Stylist Cassy Meier, Coco Bassey, Chrissy Rutherford, Journalist Constance White, Gallery Owner and Art Consultant Danny Baez, Stylist Freddie Leiba, Galerie Magazine Editor in Chief Jacqueline Terrebonne, Julia Chafe, Karen Blanchard, Kaye Bassey, Model Lana Ogilvie, Vogue Contributing Fashion Editor Lynn Yaeger, DJ and Stylist Matthew Mazur, Mary Leest, Artist Melissa Joseph, Cero Magazine Editor Michael Matthews, Harper's Bazaar Accessories Director Miguel Enamorado, Nuni Yusuf, JCK News Director Robert Bates, Fashion Network Journalist Roxanne Robinson, Only Natural Diamonds Editor-in-Chief Sam Broekema, Stylist Solange Franklin, Photographer Sophie Elgort, Blanc Magazine Editor in Chief Teneshia Carr, Tenicka Boyd, WWD Senior Fashion Market Editor for Accessories Thomas Waller, Trang Trinh, Vicky Sirica and more.

About the Forever Present Campaign

De Beers Group launches a new marketing campaign, 'Forever Present,' for the holiday gifting season in the U.S. Highlighting a diverse array of gifting opportunities for natural diamonds this holiday season, the campaign celebrates familial, friendship and romantic relationships under the premise that 'natural connections deserve natural diamonds,' making them the ideal choice for celebrating special moments with special people. The campaign reinforces the notion that natural diamonds are a store of emotional value that enable precious memories to remain 'forever present.' The campaign features diverse real-life couples, illustrating unforgettable moments and key milestones worth celebrating with the most special people in our lives, bringing the true essence of their relationships to life on screen. Showcasing classic jewelry designs including studs, tennis bracelets, anniversary bands, three-stone rings and solitaire pendants, the campaign speaks to a broad audience of U.S. gift-givers. The campaign will run nationally throughout the U.S. across digital platforms, social media including Instagram and TikTok, and out-of-home including major airports. To enhance its reach and impact and support U.S. independent jewelry retailers, the campaign assets will also be made available free of charge to retailers planning to invest in natural diamond marketing this holiday season. Retailers interested in learning more about the Forever Present campaign and how they can participate can visit: adiamondisforevermarketing.com. The campaign is featured on @Adiamondisforever on Instagram and TikTok. For further information, visit adiamondisforever.com.

About De Beers Group

Established in 1888, De Beers Group is the world's leading diamond company with expertise in the exploration, mining, marketing and retailing of diamonds. Together with its joint venture partners, De Beers Group employs more than 20,000 people across the diamond pipeline and is the world's largest diamond producer by value, with diamond mining operations in Botswana, Canada, Namibia and South Africa. Innovation sits at the heart of De Beers Group's strategy as it develops a portfolio of offers that span the diamond value chain, including its jewellery houses, De Beers Jewellers and Forevermark, and other pioneering solutions such as diamond sourcing and traceability initiatives Tracr and GemFair. De Beers Group also provides leading services and technology to the diamond industry in the form of education and laboratory services via De Beers Institute of Diamonds and a wide range of diamond sorting, detection and classification technology systems via De Beers Group Ignite. De Beers Group is committed to 'Building Forever,' a holistic and integrated approach for creating a better future – where safety, human rights and ethical integrity continue to be paramount; where communities thrive and the environment is protected; and where there are equal opportunities for all. De Beers Group is a member of the Anglo American plc group. For further information, visit www.debeersgroup.com.

