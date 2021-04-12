A Different Kind of Protein Bar: Forget the Dessert Flavors, Choose Something Savory

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Savory flavors and low amounts of sweetness will propel a new brand of protein bar to the top of every shopper's favorite snack list. The BLD Bars come in country ranch, smoky bbq, margarita lime and everything bagel. The recipes for the nutritional snack were inspired by real Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner ingredients because you can eat them from the moment you wake up to the moment you fall asleep.

"BLD Bars don't masquerade as candy bars," said Anish Vanmali, owner. "Your choices are no longer limited to dessert-flavored protein bars high in sugar and filled with preservatives. BLD Bars are made to eat at any time of the day."

BLD Bars have a balanced mix of protein, carbs and fats to provide long lasting, sustainable energy. They're made with simple ingredients that are plant-based and gluten free. Each 40-gram bar is between 150 to 170 calories based on the flavor. They are packed with plenty of protein (8-9g) and healthy fats (7g). The net carbs (10-13g) are perfect for quick energy before a run, during work or after a workout.

"We have spent more than a year testing the market, prototyping and gathering feedback from customers," said Vanmali. "Whether you want a refreshing morning boost from our margarita lime bar, or you want a late night snack that won't keep you up like the everything bagel bar, we got you covered."

Vanmali is launching a Kickstarter campaign on April 27, 2021 to move the creation of the bars from test batches to large-scale production. Those who pledge to support the brand are eligible for incentives and rewards in appreciation of their financial commitment. Testing will begin in June to make sure the production process can meet the same quality, consistency and taste of the current recipe.

"The market research shows there is a demand for BLD Bars," said Vanmali. "I'm ready to scale up this brand and bring a revolutionary variety of healthy, nutritional snacks to the market. I hope you will support us."

