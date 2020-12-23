A Digital Asset Management Platform, Haru, Reached $100M Total Transaction Volume

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Haru's total transaction volume has reached the $100m milestone within just 15 months of launch.

The demand for Haru, a service brand name of Block Crafters, has also increased. As a variety of people from over 30 countries have searched for Haru's services lately, Haru's user number has exceeded 10,000. The recent crypto market is only further strengthening the reasons to use Haru.

The Bitcoin price is rising

The price of cryptocurrency protagonist Bitcoin (BTC) has recently hit the $20,000 milestone, marking a new consecutive day record. According to Coinmarketcap, on December 16th, Bitcoin price first reached $20,000, climbing to $24,085 on the 19th. As of the December 23rd, Bitcoin is trading at $23,700 with a total market cap of $440.3bn.

But the spotlight is also on Ethereum (ETH), the no. 2 by market capitalization. According to data published by blockchain data analysis firm Glassnode on December 8th at 11am, there were 1,178,174 wallets holding at least 1 ETH, marking an all-time record. This is a roughly 17% increase over January, when the figure stood at 972,924.

As governments around the world are pouring out money to stabilize the economy shaken by COVID-19 and as low interest rates are persisting, cryptocurrency is also receiving attention from institutions and other investors searching for a destination to invest their ample capital. Data published on the 17th by Bitcoin Treasuries shows that a total of 23 listed and private companies worldwide, including NASDAQ-listed MicroStrategy and Square, held a total of $17.1bn worth of Bitcoin. This represents 4.47% of the total Bitcoin volume in circulation.

The number of Bitcoin fund participants is increasing

Buoyed by the growth of the crypto market, the capital flowing into cryptocurrency funds is also increasing.

According to a report by Reuters published on the 7th, the assets under management (AuM) of British cryptocurrency asset management firm CoinShares reached a record high driven by institutional investors. Institutional investors invested $429m, the second-highest figure ever, raising the total AuM to $15bn. This represents an over six-fold increase over the $2.57bn recorded at the end of 2019.

The total AuM of US cryptocurrency asset management firm Grayscale, fueled by an influx of institutional investors and rising cryptocurrency prices, surpassed $15bn on the 17th. Grayscale Capital's flagship cryptocurrency fund Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) surged by 40% over the previous month, trading at $28.25.

So, if the price of Bitcoin is increasing, why are people focusing on cryptocurrency funds? The answer lies in time. To buy cryptocurrency when the price is low and sell when it climbs requires constantly checking prices and studying various trading strategies. Cryptocurrency funds take care of all of this for investors. One need only entrust cryptocurrency to the fund and no longer has to monitor alerts 24/7.

Haru, the only crypto fund accessible for regular individuals

However, previous crypto funds such as CoinShares and Greyscale can only be used by institutions making high-volume investments. Haru offers products not for institutions, but for 'all of us'. Haru's products are open for all. Investments start at just $10 and there are no separate investor certification requirements.

Haru's products are simple. If you deposit Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum, (ETH), Tether (USDT) or Terra (KRT), we pay out interest. If you want to freely select the deposit period, choose Haru Earn and if you want higher interest, pick Haru Earn Plus which has a fixed deposit period. For aggressive investors looking for additional returns, cryptocurrency fund Haru Invest offers an attractive option.

The main cryptocurrency fund product Haru Invest (BTC) has a competitive interest payout target at maturity when locking up Bitcoin for 3 months. Meanwhile, Haru Invest (USDT) is a product for those seeking returns while holding the stable coin Tether. Because it is a stable coin, the risk exposure to losing the principle is comparatively low. The Haru Invest USDT product (Surf with Volatility) targets a substantial annual profit rate. Additionally, Haru Invest only charges a performance fee of 15% of total profit if the annualized earning rate is at least 15%. The minimum lock-up period is one month, which can be extended if the user wants.

With Haru's products, our professional traders use an algorithmic futures market trading and hedging strategy to increase earnings. Users do not need to study algorithms or frequently open the exchange app to check prices. If you're an investor who wants to earn steady returns while just going about your daily life, then Haru's service is worth considering.

