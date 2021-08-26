A Direct-To-Fan Music Platform Built to Support Indie Musicians

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to launch in Q4 2021, BASSCUBE is a unique online NFT platform that facilitates meaningful interaction between independent music artists and their loyal fans. BASSCUBE is building a music platform that allows fans to interact with the Blockchain without needing to have prior knowledge of how it works. This is what sets BASSCUBE apart.

Musicians and fans on BASSCUBE become part of an engaged, mutually beneficial community with direct access to each other. The more people that join any given group and interact and purchase, the higher the valuation goes. To that end, the proprietary BASSCUBE dashboard allows artists to identify their most active and motivated fans.

Similar to Patreon, indie musicians can generate sustainable income through fan donations, permanent royalties, and by dropping content exclusive to BASSCUBE – NFTs, unreleased tracks, merch, performances, and personalized gifts. Fans are able to purchase these digital items and experiences, which can be exchanged for cryptocurrency, or collected long-term. They own a piece of the music they love, with the bonus of connecting with their favorite artists.

Another differentiator for BASSCUBE is that it delivers payment to musicians immediately. In standard royalty chains, there are numerous players in the middle, which can result in delays, deductions, and lack of transparency. BASSCUBE automates everything with a smart contract transaction protocol that instantly pays an artist as soon as a purchase is triggered. Such transparency provides full traceability – "code doesn't lie."

Albums, CDs and Vinyl are things of the past for most, so ownership of music looks very different in our digitized world. BASSCUBE allows owners to sell their digital assets – NFTs – on the secondary market, which is protected by smart contracts. Such exchanges have a dynamic price tier, unlike existing streaming or digital music sales models, where revenue-per-fan is generated uniformly regardless of the fan's enthusiasm level. BASSCUBE allows musicians to discover fans most willing to pay higher prices, giving them the incentive to stay in touch with them and offer perks.

Ownership also provides musicians financial flexibility – assets can be loaned or borrowed. Musicians can get upfront money by staking their music NFTs. Via digital ownership in the music industry. BASSCUBE makes intangible assets tangible, and with greater liquidity.

Tech and product development designers and engineers for BASSCUBE come from blue chip companies including Apple, Facebook, Sonos, Tik Tok, Amazon, Microsoft, AirBnB, and Houzz.

BASSCUBE'S leadership team:

Tong Liu: CEO and Co-Founder:

BASSCUBE CEO and Co-Founder Tong Liu was previously CEO of UEYEVR. UEYEVR team has designed the VR live streaming solution for musicians, tech, and sports events. Liu graduated from USC with a business degree, but he is also a software developer who is very familiar with blockchain tech.

Jae Deal: Partnerships Director

BASSCUBE'S Partnership director Jae Deal is a USC professor who's also an award-winning composer and music producer. He's a featured musician on the release of Ty Dolla $ign, and was the curator, music director, and producer of a Jammcard event honoring George Clinton that featured Ice Cube, Cee-Lo Green, Anderson Paak, and Flea. Jae has worked with prominent artists including Janet Jackson, Lady Gaga, Snoop Dogg, Diddy, Ne-Yo, and Wynton Marsalis and more.

Andrae Alexander: Strategy Director and Co-Founder

BASSCUBE'S Co-Founder and Strategy Director Andrae Alexander is a USC professor whose research focus is music industry studies and music technology and innovation. He's also the best-selling author of Build Your Music Career from Scratch , and a multiple Billboard #1 composer. He's worked with major label recording artists including NeYo, Jon Batiste, BlackBear, George Drakoulias, Swae Lee, Mellissa Ethridge, Allee Willis, Meek Mill, Pusha-T, Kanye West, Jesse J., Rodney Jerkins, Lamont Dozier, and more.

