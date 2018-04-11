A Discussion on Innovation Policy Co-Sponsored by The Michelson Institute for Intellectual Property

The May 8, 2018 event is produced in partnership with the independent non-profit Center for Intellectual Property Understanding (CIPU) and the Global Innovation Policy Center (GIPC), a division of the United States Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber will host the session at its Washington, D.C headquarters across from the White House, with registration kicking off the afternoon's agenda at 2p.m.

Keynote speakers include two prominent proponents of IP protection, Representatives Doug Collins (R-GA) and Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY). Both congressmen serve as members on the House Judiciary Committee, Sub-Committee on the Courts, Intellectual Property and the Internet. The two will address topics surrounding innovation policy, its importance to U.S. competitiveness and job creation, and the role of the government in creating an environment that fosters innovation.

Prior to the keynote presentation, guests are invited to attend a moderated panel discussion,"What is Innovation Policy? Why is it Necessary?" Scheduled to appear are leading experts on innovation, IP and the economy, including:

Robert Atkinson , President, Information Technology and Innovation Foundation

, Alan Marco , Former USPTO Chief Economist; Professor Public Policy, Georgia Tech

, Adam Mossoff , Professor, George Mason University School of Law; founder Center for the Protection of Intellectual Property

, Manny Schecter , Chief Patent Counsel, IBM; CIPU board member; IPO Education Foundation

"Today's knowledge economy requires policies that safeguard the rights of our nation's innovators," says Dr. Gary K. Michelson, retired surgeon, inventor and founder of The Michelson 20MM Foundation. "We are proud to partner with an organization like CIPU that engages our elected representatives and community members around the importance of maintaining robust intellectual property protections in the U.S."

To view a program of the scheduled agenda, click here. For an invitation, please contact CIPU at explore@understandingip.org.

About The Michelson Institute for Intellectual Property (MIIP)

The Michelson 20MM Foundation is dedicated to supporting and investing in leading edge entrepreneurs, technologies, and initiatives that seek to transform learning and improve access to educational opportunities that lead to a meaningful career. Its newest initiative, The Michelson Institute for Intellectual Property, addresses critical gaps in intellectual property education to empower the next generation of inventors by providing high quality instructional content. Its library of free educational resources includes an interactive textbook, undergraduate IP curriculum, animated videos, and a self-paced online course.

Michelson 20MM was founded thanks to the generous support of renowned spinal surgeon and inventor Dr. Gary K. Michelson and his wife, Alya Michelson. Learn more at www.michelsonip.com and www.20mm.org.

About the Center for IP Understanding

The Center for Intellectual Property Understanding (CIPU) is an independent non-profit organization dedicated to increasing awareness of intellectual property rights and their impact on people's lives. The Center holds events, provides outreach, partners with other organizations and provides an education framework for IP to facilitate ideas, promote competition and create jobs. For more information visit www.understandingip.org.

About the Chamber of Commerce

The Chamber of Commerce's Global Innovation Policy Center is working around the world to champion innovation and creativity through intellectual property standards that create jobs, save lives, advance global economic and cultural prosperity, and generate breakthrough solutions to global challenges. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world's largest business federation representing the interests of more than 3 million businesses of all sizes, sectors, and regions, as well as state and local chambers and industry associations. www.theglobalipcenter.com

