A Distinguished Panel of Specialists Discuss "The Public Relations Handbook" on This Week's Edition of the Popular Business-to-Business Podcast, Monday Morning Radio

DENVER, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst rapidly evolving geopolitical developments in Eastern Europe and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this week, a panel of three experts joins Monday Morning Radio host Dean Rotbart for a lively discussion of why public relations is uniquely positioned to help businesses, governments, and individuals in these chaotic times.

(Clockwise from top left)]: Host Dean Rotbart, Contributor Virginia A. Kamsky, Editor Robert L. Dilenschneider, and Contributor Jack Devine "The Public Relations Handbook" available at https://tinyurl.com/ThePRHandbook

Monday Morning Radio, a weekly business-to-business podcast now in its tenth season, features outstanding thinkers on topics of importance to business owners and executives. The podcast is available to stream or download for free from MondayMorningRadio.com. It is also featured on prominent podcast platforms, including Apple Music, Audible, iHeart, and Stitcher.

Leading the panel of experts is Robert L. Dilenschneider, who served as editor of the newly published fifth edition of "The Public Relations Handbook," a must-read for communications practitioners and a valuable reference for executives who wisely recognize that public relations is integral to every activity and decision they make.

Released in February 2022 by Matt Holt Books, "The Public Relations Handbook" is available from Amazon in hardcover, Kindle, and audiobook editions at https://tinyurl.com/ThePRHandbook .

Dilenschneider is the founder of The Dilenschneider Group, which for more than three decades has been providing strategic advice and counsel to Fortune 500 companies and leading families and individuals around the world.

The new edition of "The Public Relations Handbook" explains how to navigate the complex and constantly changing digital world while facing fresh challenges presented by financial, economic, political, public health, and society issues.

"Public relations professionals must be prepared to deal with a staggering variety of people, issues, and subjects," Dilenschneider writes. His book consists of seventeen chapters, each contributed by recognized PR specialists.

Two of the contributors — Jack Devine and Virginia A. Kamsky — join Rotbart and Dilenschneider on the podcast.

Devine is a founding partner and president of The Arkin Group, specializing in international crisis management, strategic intelligence, investigative research, and business problem-solving. He previously spent 32 years with the CIA, having served - among other posts - as Acting Director of Operations.

Kamsky, who divides her time between New York and Beijing, is the founder of Kamsky Associates, Inc., a strategic advisory firm whose client base includes preeminent companies worldwide. During the Obama Administration, she was appointed a member of the US Secretary of the Navy Advisory Panel, providing independent advice and recommendations.

"The best thing anybody reading this book can do right now is come away and say, 'Life has changed and if I'm going to keep up with it and be successful, I better change too,'" Dilenschneider says. "The book offers the ways people should adapt to the changing environment."

Devine, along with his Arkin Group colleague Amanda Mattingly, wrote the chapter titled "Gathering Information and Intelligence: How to Harness Intelligence for Your PR Advantage."

"I think the [best] piece of advice I would give to people that get into the public relations or the intelligence world is to make sure your basic premise is solid, that you're not just relying on the general perceptions of things," Devine says. "You can't just rely on technology and the ability to crunch a lot of information. You need human sources. You really need sources on the ground."

Along with her son Michael, Kamsky contributed the chapter titled "Going Forward with China: A Guide to Success."

"When it comes to China, a lot of Western companies think they can apply the way they think in the West to the way they act in China," she says. "My advice is don't do that." Kamsky says it's vital for Western companies to see themselves as guests in China and "be very sensitive to their culture, their language, and to their 5,000-year history."

Rotbart is an award-winning author and journalist. Kirkus Reviews calls his latest book, September Twelfth: An American Comeback Story, "a thrilling and inspiring tale."

Rotbart previously worked as a reporter and columnist at The Wall Street Journal, which nominated him for a Pulitzer Prize in Explanatory Reporting.

